MJ Akbar resigns: Former journalist's fall from grace a defining moment for Indian politics, #MeToo India

Editor's Note: Junior foreign minister MJ Akbar who has been accused of sexual harassment by at least 14 women journalists resigned on Sunday following his return to India from an official trip. This article has been edited to highlight the new development in the #MeToo movement in India.

MJ Akbar’s case could well be a defining moment in Indian politics: the way accusations of sexual conduct are perceived and the subsequent action by political bosses. It's also a defining for social media in India and its impact on politics: he is the first minister who has been forced to resign because of social media.

Generally, if an individual was convicted of such a crime or if there was a criminal case against him or her, they would be asked to quit the ministry or any other influential post. There is no FIR against Akbar. Fourteen women have accused Akbar of sexual harassment. The incidents allegedly occurred 15-20 years ago. No criminal case is possible.

But, presuming that the allegations of the women are to be believed, coupled with the narrative created around Akbar in the media, there isn't much left for the junior external affairs minister to explain. And he has offered no explanation. His Twitter account has been silent since 6 October. Akbar, who was on an official tour of Africa, returned to India on Sunday, and even though he has resigned from his post, for once, his ministry isn't saying much.

It was earlier reported that Akbar would return from Nigeria on Friday. It was then reported that Akbar was in Equatorial Guinea, as per his original schedule, and would return to New Delhi Sunday. A senior minister had told Firstpost Akbar would be “asked to go” upon his return. While this amounted to a sacking, Akbar has reportedly made an 'honourable exit' my tendering his resignation and spared the BJP further embarrassment. The onus was always on Akbar.

With regard to the delay in decision making, senior BJP leaders suggest it didn't augur well for the government to take action while he was touring abroad or cut his trip short to seek an explanation. There is a well laid out procedure for bilateral visits of dignitaries, junior or senior minister that must be adhered to, the leaders said. The minister represents the country, they add. Propriety also demanded that Akbar be given a chance to present his side of the story and respond to the charges to leadership. The final word on Akbar's resignation will only come after such a hearing.

The BJP brought Akbar back from political oblivion (after being a Lok Sabha MP from Kisanganj on Congress party ticket in 1989 and a favourite of ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi), made him first a party spokesman, then a Rajya Sabha MP and finally a minister of state in the high-profile external affairs ministry. His elevation surprised many. Akbar had been a harsh critic of Modi, calling him a "Hitler whose enemy was Muslim" and “for whom a Hindu life was worth twice the life of a Muslim” and so on. However, it seemed like Modi was content to let bygones be bygones and induct Akbar into the Union council of ministers in 2016.

It must be noted that Modi has the distinction of being first political leader to have realised the power of social media. Modi used it to his great advantage (and the BJP's) in the 2014 general election and continues to do so.

The #MeToo campaign on social media has taken by storm the urban Indian society and Akbar has now become the most high-profile person in India to have been forced to resign following accusations of sexual harassment. Modi cannot let the save social media be turned against him and his party.

Modi’s ideological alma mater, the RSS takes pride in Vyakti Nirman (personality building). Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at length on Vyakti Nirman at his three-day lecture series in Delhi. What Akbar stands accused of goes directly against what the RSS chief was talking about. Some years ago, the RSS took strong action against one of its faces (not because of any allegations of sexual harassment but because a certain act by him was considered a case of moral turpitude). These accusations against Akbar allow Modi the chance to prove that he means what he says about the dignity of women.

***

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.