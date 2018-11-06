Mizoram polls: PRISM transforms from NGO to political party with anti-corruption plank after attempts at activism fail

Aizawl: The name of Mizoram’s newest political party is a mouthful, but its acronym is catchy.

“We did all that we could as an NGO, but the government did not listen or act,” says party president Vanlalruata on why he decided to enter the political arena. Focusing on fighting corruption and improving administrative systems, People’s Right to Information and Development Implementation Society of Mizoram (PRISM) was an NGO. The conversion to a political party on 3 November last year that will be putting up candidates for the 28 November Assembly elections was named People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram, retaining the acronym PRISM.

“During the 12 years PRISM functioned as an NGO, we had explored every possibility for eradicating corruption as well as reform rotten systems in the state administration,” Vanlalruata says in a freewheeling conversation at their party office in Aizawl. Since its formation in 2006, PRISM had taken up PIL cases and submitted FIRs against corrupt officials on many occasions.

“But even after providing the government with proof and documents, they took no action against anyone, nor did they listen to our suggestion for administrative reforms. Hence, we have to jump into politics to continue our fight as the government is protecting corrupt officials and has no real interest in development -- 90 percent of the state’s budget goes in salaries of government employees leaving less than 10 percent for development activities. Which is what we have not seen progress under any of the parties who have been in power,” he says.

Vanlalruata argues that even if some political leaders favour development, they are unable to do so as they do not know how to change their bad systems. Which is what PRISM, the political party, hopes to change. “Like the symbol and what it stands for, the way a prism reflects light, our party will reflect the good assets of Mizoram, its cultural heritage and natural beauty,” he says. In fact, Vanlalruata and his party colleagues searched for the right words to name the party in order to retain the acronym PRISM.

For the upcoming Assembly polls, the party president is confident that the membership drive which enrolled more than a lakh of people and the other work they had done as an NGO will enable them to get a good percentage of votes. Their target groups are unemployed youth and senior citizens. He feels the party’s approach will not appeal much to the middle-aged, especially government employees and businessmen. Hence the big focus on youth who, he feels, will react positively to the emphasis given in the party manifesto on creating employment. They also intend to frame better welfare schemes for senior citizens. The party manifesto also continues to emphasise the earlier objectives of fighting corruption and reforming the administration, which the party is hopeful will resonate with sections of voters.

So far, the party has announced 13 candidates and will nominate 12 more, for the 40-strong house. Many of their candidates will be new faces in Mizoram’s political arena. “As a political party we would like to form the new government,” Vanlalruata admits, adding “even if we do not perform as well as expected, it is only the beginning of our political journey, we will go all the way until the fight is won.” Vanlalruata does not rule out working with like-minded groups after the polls but said there will be no pre-poll arrangement with anyone.

Vanlalhruaia, PRISM’s candidate from Tuirial constituency says that when he campaigns in villages, he does not dole out money like other candidates as “all candidates start practising corrupt acts even before the elections, by bribing and duping the people with money. PRISM will refrain from such practices".

PRISM youth president RL Liantluanga at a press conference on Wednesday said that their party will make life hell for the corrupt and a paradise for the honest and the poor. Liantluanga, the candidate from Hrangturzo constituency says he had visited several villages accompanied by his vice president H Lalremsiama and has high hopes given the good response from the people.

“Some candidates contest just because they want fame and fortune for themselves,” says Liantluanga. “Their main job is to badmouth other parties as they have no proper policies for progress and development to show to the people.”

The author is a Aizawl-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com.