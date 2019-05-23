Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Shri. C. Lalrosanga from MNF and Lalnghinglova Hmar from IND

Mizoram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,97,867 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 3,55,361

Male electors: 3,42,506

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed to include segments such as Hachhek, Dampa, Serlui and Tuivawl. The Aizawl North, south and west constituencies were divided into three each.

Assembly Constituencies: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North – i, Aizawl North – ii, Aizawl North-iii, Aizawl East – i, Aizawl East ii, Aizawl West i, Aizawl West ii, Aizawl West iii, Aizawl South i, Aizawl South ii, Aizawl South-iii, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Saiha, Palak

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Vanlalzawma fought as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2004, he fought with a ticket from the Mizo National Front and won the election. In 2009, CL Ruala from Congress was elected MP. He continues to hold the seat after winning in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: As per data from census 2011, Mizoram has a population of 10,97,206 people and 87.16 percent of them practice Christianity and 8.5 percent practice Buddhism. Around 94 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. While Congress candidate CL Ruala is the sitting MP, the party has formed an alliance with regional party Zoram Peoples’ Movement for the upcoming elections.

