Mizoram Election Results: Elected MNF leader Zoramthanga meets governor, to stake claim to form government

Aizawl: Zoramthanga was unanimously elected leader of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislature on Tuesday at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs in Aizawl, an MNF statement said.

Zoramthanga met Governor K Rajasekharan at 6 pm to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Tawnluia was elected deputy leader of the MNF legislature party and Lalruatkima its secretary.

The MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly. Meanwhile, chief minister Lal Thanhawla submitted his resignation to the governor. He lost from both Serchip and Champai South seats from where he contested.