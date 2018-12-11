Mizoram Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: MNF crushes Congress, set to form government with leads on 25 seats

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is all set to capture power in Mizoram after a decade, having established leads in 25 of the 40 assembly constituencies, while the ruling Congress is ahead only in places, reports News18.
Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast that comprises eight states, including Sikkim. The ruling Congress is leading in only six constituencies and trailing in almost all the other constituencies, which it had won in the 2013 polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading ahead in one constituency.
In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main Opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People's Conference bagged one seat.
The Congress and the MNF have ruled Mizoram since 1987. The BJP also has set its eyes on the state this time as all other northeastern states are now ruled either by the saffron party or others supported by it. Sikkim's ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is also friendly with the BJP.
No party in the state has so far been able to form governments thrice in a row since 1987 when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.
The Congress and the MNF fielded 40 candidates each while the BJP contested in 39 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups, also contested in 35 seats.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 12:56 PM
MNF crushes Congress, set to win Mizoram
Counting is underway on all seats.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who contested from two constituencies — his home turf Serchhip and Champhai South — has lost in both, where MNF candidate TJ Lalnuntluanga is leading Champhai South seat by 100 votes after the fifth round of counting.
MNF candidates are leading in 21 constituencies, including Tuichang, East Tuipui, Kolasib, Champhai South seats.
Buddha Dhan Chakma, a former minister of the Congress government who just before the 28 November polls joined the BJP, is leading in Chakma tribals dominated Tuichawng constituency over his MNF rival.
Six candidates belonging to various local parties are leading in as many constituencies.
— With inputs from IANS
The Mizo National Front (MNF) looked set to unseat the Congress in Mizoram, the only state in the northeast the Congress was ruling. The MNF is now leading in 25 of the 40 seats, a clear indication that the Congress is set to lose power after a decade. Congress candidates are leading in seven seats.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is as trailing in both the constituencies he contested.
— IANS
MNF leading in 26 constituencies; CM Lal Thanhawla trailing
The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is leading in 26 constituencies, while the ruling Congress is leading in eight seats in Mizoram, according to News18. The BJP is leading in one seat in the state that has a 40-member assembly.
Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPM nominee Lalduhoma in the former's home turf Serchhip in the first round of counting, the election department said. The CM is also contesting from Champhai South seat.
The lone woman minister of his cabinet, Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, is also trailing behind former Assembly Speaker Lalchamliana in Hrangturzo seat.
Former Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga is leading in Aizawl East-I seat against ZPM's K Sapdanga.
The ZPM is an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups.
BJP nominee and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading in Tuichawng seat.
Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in Aizawl East-II seat where Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF is leading.
— With inputs from Press Trust of India
After almost two hours of counting, MNF leads in 22 seats in Mizoram Assembly. Congress has so far gained six seats in the 40-seat Assembly, reports News18.
Counting of votes in the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly polls commenced on Tuesday amid heavy security, a poll official said.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that under a three-tier security cover counting has begun in 40 counting halls in 13 centres across the mountainous state. The polls were held on 28 November.
"After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies," Kundra told the media here.
— IANS
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who contested from two constituencies — his home turf Serchhip and Champhai South — has lost in both, where MNF candidate TJ Lalnuntluanga is leading Champhai South seat by 100 votes after the fifth round of counting.
MNF candidates are leading in 21 constituencies, including Tuichang, East Tuipui, Kolasib, Champhai South seats.
Buddha Dhan Chakma, a former minister of the Congress government who just before the 28 November polls joined the BJP, is leading in Chakma tribals dominated Tuichawng constituency over his MNF rival.
Six candidates belonging to various local parties are leading in as many constituencies.
— With inputs from IANS
MNF's Lalrinliana Sailo wins Chalfilh constituency
MNF's Lalrinliana Sailo wins from Chalfilh constituency. The former Congress leader and the ex-health minister quit the Congress in October this year to join the MNF.
Constituency: Chalfilh
Round Final (Official)
INC - 4,124
MNF - 5,486
ZPM - 4,468
BJP - 678
Nota - 81
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
ZPM's C Lalsawivunga wins Aizawl South 1
ZPM's C Lalsawivunga wins Aizawl South 1 with 6,129 votes while MNF's K Liantlinga comes second with 4,846 votes.
Others:
INC - 3,452
Zoram Thar - 40.
PRISM - 56
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
Mandate shows failure of Congress, will support MNF from outside: ZPM spokesperson
"Mizo people wanted a change and they voted for MNF and ZPM. This mandate shows the failure of Congress and we are happy to see this. There is no good road and the state is addicted to drugs and alcohol. MNF is getting a clear mandate and we are winning in at least three seats. We are going to support MNF from outside but won’t be a part of the government," says Upa Dawngkima, spokesperson of Zoram People's Movement
Input by: Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/ 101 Reporters
CM Lal Thanhawla loses Serchhip to ZPM's Lalduhoma
Serchhip final results:
INC - 5,071
MNF - 4,313
ZPM - 5,471
ZRT - 278
PRISM - 29
BJP - 211
NOTA - 41
Input from: Henry Khojol/101 Reporters
MNF's Lalchhandama Ralte wins Tuivawl constituency
After final counting in the Tuivawl constituency MNF's Lalchhandama Ralte has won with 5,207 votes, while L Pianmawia lost by 3 votes at 5,204. ZPM secured 1,083 votes, BJP 1,607 and Zoramthar 58.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
Vote share in the state so far
Source: Election Commission of India
PRISM, contesting only 13 seats, performs poorly
People’s Right to Information and Development Implementation Society of Mizoram (PRISM), an anti-corruption watchdog which converted to a political party last year in November hasn't fared well. The party is contesting only 13 seats. Vanlalruata, PRISM leader contesting from Aizawl North 1 and Serchhip has won only 14 and 11 votes respectively from the constituencies as of now.
Input from: Team 101 Reporters
Official ECI trends:
- Mizo National Front (MNF) leading on 21 seats
- Congress leading on 4 seats
- BJP leading on 1 seat
- Independents on 7 seats
CM Lal Thanhawla loses from Champhai South seat
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has lost from Champhai South seat, MNF's TJ Lalnuntluanga has won.
ZPM one of the reasons behind our defeat: Congress spokesperson
"Trend shows that MNF is forming the government with a clear majority but we are in second. Zoram People’s Movement is one of the reasons behind our defeat. The voters who supported Congress in the last two elections have voted for ZPM this time... We congratulate BJP for opening account in the state, hopefully they win at least one," says Prof Maliana, Mizoram Congress spokesperson,
Input by: Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/ 101 Reporters
INC leading in Aizawl West 1
Aizawl West 1, Round 2 counting is over. INC's Pc Laltlansanga is now leading by 122 votes. He has 4,765 votes while ZPM's Lalduhoma is trailing behind with 4,643 votes.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
The Mizo National Front (MNF) looked set to unseat the Congress in Mizoram, the only state in the northeast the Congress was ruling. The MNF is now leading in 25 of the 40 seats, a clear indication that the Congress is set to lose power after a decade. Congress candidates are leading in seven seats.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is as trailing in both the constituencies he contested.
— IANS
We will form the government, will tie up with smaller parties if needed: MNF's Zoramthanga
"People of Mizoram have suffered a lot under ten years of rule by the Congress party and the mandate clearly shows this. We are going to form the government alone with single majority. If the mandate comes in a different manner and we fall short of the required number, we'll collaborate with smaller parties avoiding BJP and Congress," says Zoramthanga, the leader of MNF. He has served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram from December 1998 to December 2008, for two consecutive terms.
Input from: Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/ 101 Reporters
Willing to go with any party: BJP's JV Hluna
"We are hopeful to win in three to five seats but we are going to be part of government anyway. Our party is open to go with any party because none of them will be able to form the government without our support, be it MNF or Congress. Development is our agenda and for this, we can go with Congress also," says BJP party state president JV Hluna. Hluna is contesting from the Tawi constituency, where R Lalzirliana from MNF is leading.
Input from: Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/ 101 Reporters
Sweets being distributed at Mizo National Front office (MNF) as the party leads in trends
MNF leading from Aizawl West - I
MNF leading from Aizawl West - I constituency. Candidate K Sangthuama is leading with 2,346 votes.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
MNF leading in 26 constituencies; CM Lal Thanhawla trailing
The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is leading in 26 constituencies, while the ruling Congress is leading in eight seats in Mizoram, according to News18. The BJP is leading in one seat in the state that has a 40-member assembly.
Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPM nominee Lalduhoma in the former's home turf Serchhip in the first round of counting, the election department said. The CM is also contesting from Champhai South seat.
The lone woman minister of his cabinet, Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, is also trailing behind former Assembly Speaker Lalchamliana in Hrangturzo seat.
Former Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga is leading in Aizawl East-I seat against ZPM's K Sapdanga.
The ZPM is an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups.
BJP nominee and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading in Tuichawng seat.
Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in Aizawl East-II seat where Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF is leading.
— With inputs from Press Trust of India
ZPm leads in Aizawl South I
ZPM candidate C Lalsawivunga is leading with 4,904 votes in Aizawl South I constituency.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
MNF leads by a strong margin in Aizawl North III
Constituency: Aizawl North III
Round: I
INC - 1,647
MNF - 2,404
ZPM - 1,089
BJP - 14
ZORAMTHAR - 60
OTHERS - 18 (NOTA)
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
MNF leads in Chalfilh constituency
Round: 1
INC - 1,583
MNF -1,879
ZPM - 1,196
BJP - 190
Input by: Maria Lalremengi/ 101 Reporters
MNF leads in 22 seats
After almost two hours of counting, MNF leads in 22 seats in Mizoram Assembly. Congress has so far gained six seats in the 40-seat Assembly, reports News18.
MNF leads in Champhai South
MNF's TJ Lalnuntluanga leads from Champhai South with 755 votes after round 1. Incumbent CM Lalthanhawla trails behind again with 633 votes.
Input from: Adam Saprinsanga/101 Reporters
ZPM leads in Aizawl North 1 after first round of counting
ZPM is leading followed by the MNF in Aizawl North 1 after first round of counting.
Input from: Maria Lalremengi/ 101 Reporters
ZPM leads in Serchhip
In Serchhip, Lalduhoma from ZPM is leading with 2,187 votes while incumbent CM Lalthanhawla trails behind with 2,112 votes.
Input from: Adam Saprinsanga/101 Reporters
Counting ongoing in six constituencies
Counting of votes from six constituencies — Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl West 1 and Aizawl South 1 — is ongoing in the Pachhunga college hall.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
Congress leads in Tuivawl after first round of counting
Tuivawl (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Aizawl district and Aizawl region of Mizoram and is a part of the Mizoram Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. INC won this seat in the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Elections, reports News18.
Round 1:
INC - 1,827
MNF - 1,727
ZPM - 127
MNF leads from the Aizawl West - I
MNF leads from the Aizawl West - I after the first round of counting.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
BJP leads in Tuichawang
After the first round of counting, BJP leads in Tuichawng.
Tuichawang Constituency
BJP - 3,074
INC - 2,278
MNF - 65
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
40 observers and 494 micro observers in charge of the counting process
There will be 40 observers and 494 micro observers in all 40 counting halls. Micro observers are appointed by the ECI to ensure a free and fair election process. The reports prepared by the micro observers are presented before the observer who decides if there have been any irregularities in the election process.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
11,618 postal ballot votes cast in the state
People carrying ballot boxes from the strong room at Pachhunga college counting hall. Overall 11,618 were cast as postal ballot votes on the polling day. The total voting percentage including EVMs and postal ballots stood at 81.64 percent.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
Vote counting begins amid heightened security
Counting of votes in the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly polls commenced on Tuesday amid heavy security, a poll official said.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that under a three-tier security cover counting has begun in 40 counting halls in 13 centres across the mountainous state. The polls were held on 28 November.
"After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies," Kundra told the media here.
— IANS
Officials begin the counting process
Counting begun sharp at 8 am in Pachhunga college counting hall. The officials have entered the strong room on the first floor of the build where the EVMs are kept.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101Reporters
Counting of votes begins in Mizoram
There are 40 counting halls and 13 counting centres in Mizoram, while the total number of officials involved in the counting of votes are 1,401. Total EVM votes polled were 6,20,332, with EVM voting percentage of 80.52.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101Reporters
The Mizoram Assembly election exit polls have predicted major gains for the Mizo National Front (MNF).
The Republic-CVoter survey has predicted between 14 and 18 seats for the ruling Congress, 16 to 20 seats for the MNF and three to seven seats for the 3-7 for Zoram People's Movement. The 40-seat Assembly has a majority mark of 21. The NewsX-NETA survey gives the Congress 15 seats, 19 to the MNF and its allies and six for other parties. Times Now-CNX has predicted 16 seats for the Congress, 18 for MNF and allies, and six for other parties.
Read more here.
Will Lal Thanhawla of the Congress be able to return for a third consecutive term?
The results today will decide whether chief minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress will be able to return for a third consecutive term in office. Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast.
Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 starts at 8 am today.