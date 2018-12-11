Mizoram Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: MNF crushes Congress, set to form government with leads on 25 seats

MNF crushes Congress, set to win Mizoram

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is all set to capture power in Mizoram after a decade, having established leads in 25 of the 40 assembly constituencies, while the ruling Congress is ahead only in places, reports News18.

Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast that comprises eight states, including Sikkim. The ruling Congress is leading in only six constituencies and trailing in almost all the other constituencies, which it had won in the 2013 polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading ahead in one constituency.

Counting is underway on all seats.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who contested from two constituencies — his home turf Serchhip and Champhai South — has lost in both, where MNF candidate TJ Lalnuntluanga is leading Champhai South seat by 100 votes after the fifth round of counting.

MNF candidates are leading in 21 constituencies, including Tuichang, East Tuipui, Kolasib, Champhai South seats.

Buddha Dhan Chakma, a former minister of the Congress government who just before the 28 November polls joined the BJP, is leading in Chakma tribals dominated Tuichawng constituency over his MNF rival.

Six candidates belonging to various local parties are leading in as many constituencies.

— With inputs from IANS