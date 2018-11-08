Mizoram Assembly polls: Election Commission rejects BJP's request to extend last date for filing nominations

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday turned down the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) request for extending the last date for filing nominations for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.

The Election Commission had set 9 November as the last date for filing nominations. However, the BJP had appealed for an extension, claiming that a number of their candidates could not file their nominations owing to the recent protests seeking the removal of the state's Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank.

Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Shashank's removal following the sacking of principal secretary L Chuaungo.

Chuaungo had been removed after Shashank brought the interference of the state in the ensuing Assembly elections to the notice of the Election Commission. He also mentioned Chuaungo's alleged involvement in the revision of the electoral rolls.

The people of Mizoram have been protesting against Shashank, alleging that he is biased in conducting the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

The BJP has so far announced 27 candidates out of a total of 40 Assembly seats in the state. Mizoram, the only state in the north-east where the Congress is currently in power, will go to polls on 28 November. Results will be declared on 11 December.