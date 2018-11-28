Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE updates: 42 VVPATs, 25 ballot units, 19 control units replaced after faulty EVMs cause polling delays

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE updates: Forty-two VVPATs, 25 ballot units and 19 control units were replaced, following malfunctions at various polling stations across Mizoram, Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said.
Former chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga, who was in power from 1998 to 2008, said that he was confident that his party MNF would win this time in a landslide victory. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla cast his vote at Zarkawt at around 12:15 pm. He is hopeful to win simple majority by bagging more than 27 seats. Thanhawla said the Congress would not forge post poll alliance with the BJP.
Inspite of contesting in 39 seats, BJP will not win more than five seats in Mizoram this time, vice-president of BJP's Mahila Morcha in Mizoram Vijay Lakshmi Rai said. "BJP's campaign was better this year but due to this 'Hinduva' tag on the party, we are going to lose in many seats. BJP has never won a seat here, so winning even 2-3 seats is good for us. I hope my party forms government with the help of other like-minded parties after the result," Rai said.
Brisk polling is underway in Mizoram with nearly 25 percent of 7.68 lakh voters casting their votes in the first three hours on Wednesday, an official said. Men and women dressd in traditional attires were seen queued up outside the many polling stations in all districts well before voting began at 7 am.
Congress has been trying to retain its grip on its last bastion in the North East. The grand old party has been in power since 2008 and is eyeing its third consecutive term, is being led by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who in recent elections thwarted the BJP's attempts to gets its lotus to bloom in the Vidhan Sabha of this Christian-majority state.
However, the BJP has reason to be optimistic. From anti-incumbency to alcohol, a variety of factors could make the Congress' quest to retain its hold on power more difficult.
Mizoram's international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as state borders with Tripura, Assam and Manipur, have been sealed since Sunday in view of the polls.
Lalthanfela, a differently-abled first-time voter cast his vote at Zarkawt-II in Aizawl, and said that he hopes that Congress retains power in Mizoram. Young voters in the state want infrastructure development, improvement of road and education system.
Incumbent chief minister Lal Thanhawla is also slated to cast his vote at Zarkawt-II in Aizawl, which falls under Aizawl North-III constituency.
Of the 865 voters at this polling station, 107 voters have so far cast their votes since 7 am. The area's sitting Congress MLA Lal Thanzara, who also holds the health portfolio, cast his vote at 7 am as well. He was tipped against MNF nominee C Lalmuanpuia, BJP's VL Awia, ZPM candidate C Lalhmingthanga and Zoramthar Lalremsiama Ralte.
Altogether, 47 of 1,179 polling booths have been classified as 'critical' and as many as 'vulnerable' by the Election Commission.
Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum demanded setting up a special polling station in a relief camp in Tripura's Kanchanpur to help pregnant women, senior citizens and differently abled people to cast their votes.
The Forum's General Secretary Bruno Msha said that the election commission has been made aware of the demand on Tuesday. However, chief electoral officer Ashish Kundra confirms that there are 12,026 Bru voters coming from relief camps in Tripura.
Former Mizoram chief minister and MNF leader Zoramthanga rules out the possibility of a hung Assembly, adding that he was confident enough to form the party.
He also said that one of the promises that the party would keep is the ban of liquor. "Congress had failed the Church and the people by selling liquor," Zoramthanga said.
Eight parties are in the fray for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly.
Polling started for the Mizoram Assembly election at 7 am on Wednesday. The total number of candidates this time is 209, almost 67 higher than 2013. Mizo National Front (MNF) Leader Zoramthanga will cast his vote at Aizwal's Ramhlun Venglai.
The MNF is an integral regional party which was in power for two terms between 1998-2003 and 2003-2008. The state's electorate is 7,68,181.
Mizoram has 7,70,395 registered voters who will cast their franchise in 1,164 polling booths across the state, while an additional 15 special booths have been created at Kanhmun village in Mamit district for the Bru refugees coming from six camps in Tripura.
The ruling Congress and the main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) have fielded 40 candidates each, while the BJP is looking to open its account in the state for the first time by contesting in 39 seats.
The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups, is contesting in 35 seats. Counting of votes will be taken up on 11 December.
Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 14:51 PM
RECAP: Zoramthanga speaks about his electoral prospects
In an interview with Firstpost, former Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga talked about his electoral prospects as well as about issues in the state such as anti-incumbency and liquor sales.
"Because of the lack of development and the lifting of prohibition and allowing the sale of liquor as well as the mismanagement of the financial position, people are really fed up of the present government," he said.
He added that there is "big anti-incumbency" in the state, which is why he is confident about winning the elections. "Many people say the Congress will not even get 10 seats. All political pointers are also indicating as such," he said.
How much do you know about the Mizoram Assembly polls?
Take our quiz and find out!
42 VVPATs, 25 ballot units replaced in Mizoram
50% voter turnout till 1.30 pm, says CEO Ashish Kundra
49% voter turnout until 1 pm: EC
The Election Commission said that the polling percentage in Mizoram until 1 pm was 49 percent.
29% voter turnout till 11 am: Here is the break up
Congress will not forge post-poll alliance with BJP: Mizoram CM
MNF will win in landslide victory: Ex-CM Zoramthanga
BJP might lose due to its Hindutva tag: Vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha
RECAP: A look at the party-wise vote share in the 2008 and 2013 elections
While 2,55,917 voters (44.63 percent) across constituencies voted for the Congress in 2013, the MNF got 1,64,305 votes (28.65 percent) overall.
In 2008, the margin was even smaller — the Congress had captured a total of 1,95,614 (38.89 percent) votes, while the MNF had secured a total of 1,54,132 votes (30.65 percent).
Mizoram recorded a turnout of 82.35 percent in the 2008 elections, which rose to 83.41 percent in 2013.
Click here to read more.
RECAP: SB Shashank ousted as CEO, replaced by Ashish Kundra
The Election Commission on 15 November appointed IAS officer Ashish Kundra as poll-bound Mizoram's new chief electoral officer, replacing SB Shashank.
The NGO Coordination Committee had sought Shashank's exit from the state shortly after the Election Commission (EC) removed the state's principal secretary (Home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo. They alleged that Shashank hurt the sentiments of the Mizo people by his "pro-Bru" stance for conducting the elections.
Highest number of women candidates seen contesting thus far
29% voter turnout recorded till 11 am
25% voter turnout recorded until 10 am
Sachin Pilot calls on Mizoram voters
RECAP: Anti-incumbency, unemployment among factors that can thwart Congress' chances of winning
Congress is trying to retain its grip on its last bastion in the North East during the Mizoram Assembly elections. However, the BJP has reason to be optimistic. From anti-incumbency to unemployment and alcohol, a variety of factors could make the Congress' quest to retain its hold on power more difficult.
Click here to read more about the factors that can impact the Congress' chances of winning
RECAP: Bru voters triggered protests across Mizoram
The place of voting for members of the Bru community has been a controversial topic leading up to the elections, triggering various protests in the Congress-ruled state. The issue led to the appointment IAS officer Ashish Kundra as the new chief electoral officer in place of SB Shashank, just two weeks before polling began.
Click here to read more about the issues that plague the Bru community, and their demands.
15 percent turnout till 9 am
Mizoram witnessed a 15 percent voter turnout till 9 am, as per the Chief Election Commission. The voting process started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Polling for Bru refugess will end at 3 pm.
Youth demands infrastructure, road, and education reform
'Hope God-fearing people elected', says voter
Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum demands special polling station for differently abled people, pregnant women
A breakdown of the parties contesting the elections
With a total of 209 candidates fighting to be part of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, here is a breakdown of the parties contesting the elections, along with the number of seats being contested.
INC: 40
MNF: 40
BJP: 39
ZPM: 36
ZORAMTHAR: 22
PRISM: 13
NPP: 9
NCP: 5
IND: 5
Both ZPM and Zoramthar are contesting as Independents.
8 candidates, including incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, are contesting two constituencies each.
Narendra Modi calls on young voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to request Mizoram's young voters to come out. "I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," he tweeted.
Only 15 women candidates contesting out of total 209
Zoramthanga rules out possibility of hung Assembly
Poll machinery ready for free and fair elections: Mizoram CEO
Number of candidates 67 more than in 2013 elections
209 candidates in fray for 40-member Mizoram Assembly
The Christian-majority state has always had Congress in power since it became a full-fledged state in 1987, except for a 10-year gap between 1998 to 2008.
Key candidates in the state include Lal Thanhawla, Zoramthanga, and Lalrinliana Sailo.
Click here to check out the other key candidates contesting the elections
Amit Shah urges voters to come out
As polling began in Mizoram on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah took to Twitter to encourage citizens to come out and vote. "Your one vote will lay the foundation of a prosperous and corruption free Mizoram," he tweeted.
All polling booths connected through wireless communication
Gearing up its entire machinery for assembly polls in Mizoram, the authorities have decided to connect all polling booths through wireless communication for the first time leaving no "shadow areas" at all.
"For the first time in Mizoram's election history, all polling booths will be covered by wireless communication. It will help in timely reporting of every development and progress of the polling," Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training & Armed Branch) Joseph Lalchhuana told PTI in an interview.
Polling begins now
Polling for the Mizoram Vidhan Sabha elections began at 7 am on Wednesday, with 7,075 electoral officials engaged to conduct the elections.
RECAP: Congress claims 'BJP can cause damage to the soul, spirit and body of the Christians'
The ruling Congress in Mizoram on 31 October had urged people of the Christian-dominated state to support the party in the assembly election, alleging that the entry of BJP might hurt their religious freedom.
"The Congress should win with a comfortable margin as a fractured mandate would pave way for the BJP to go for a post-poll alliance with the MNF," state Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said.
"The BJP can cause damage to the soul, spirit and body of the Christians in Mizoram," Lallianchhunga, also the party's media cell chairperson, said in a statement.
Countering the charge, the BJP said it was a propaganda of the Congress to tarnish the image of the party.
RECAP: Zoramthanga speaks about his electoral prospects
In an interview with Firstpost, former Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga talked about his electoral prospects as well as about issues in the state such as anti-incumbency and liquor sales.
"Because of the lack of development and the lifting of prohibition and allowing the sale of liquor as well as the mismanagement of the financial position, people are really fed up of the present government," he said.
He added that there is "big anti-incumbency" in the state, which is why he is confident about winning the elections. "Many people say the Congress will not even get 10 seats. All political pointers are also indicating as such," he said.
How much do you know about the Mizoram Assembly polls?
Take our quiz and find out!
Senior citizens come out to cast votes
Polling officials can be seen helping a stroke patient at a polling station in Pukpui.
106-year-old woman casts vote in Mizoram's Kawrthah
42 VVPATs, 25 ballot units replaced in Mizoram
Forty-two VVPATs, 25 ballot units and 19 control units were replaced, following malfunctions at various polling stations across Mizoram, Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said.
Breakdown of voter turnout until 12 noon
RECAP: Farmers skeptical of 'empty promises' made by parties
Farmers in Mizoram have been seeking government intervention on various issues, including a lack of a regulated market around for the state's highly fertile land, erratic patterns of rainfall, and missing government subsidies to buy seeds, manure or pesticides.
However, these complaints often go unheard. The farmers write to the village council, but do not know how to approach higher officials. Their complaints usually end at the office of the district Block Division Officer.
50% voter turnout till 1.30 pm, says CEO Ashish Kundra
Voter turn out was recorded at 45 percent in Aizawl district and at around 55 percent in Serchhip, chief electoral officer Ashish Kundra said.
He said that the overall voter turnout in Mizoram was recorded at 50% till 1.30 pm.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
49% voter turnout until 1 pm: EC
The Election Commission said that the polling percentage in Mizoram until 1 pm was 49 percent.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
29% voter turnout till 11 am: Here is the break up
Congress will not forge post-poll alliance with BJP: Mizoram CM
Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla cast his vote at Zarkawt at around 12:15 pm. He is hopeful to win simple majority by bagging more than 27 seats. Thanhawla said the Congress would not forge post poll alliance with the BJP.
Input by Henry Khojol
MNF will win in landslide victory: Ex-CM Zoramthanga
Former chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga, who was in power from 1998 to 2008, said that he was confident that his party MNF would win this time in a landslide victory. Zoramthanga is MNF's candidate from the Aizawl East- I constituency.
Other candidates from the constituency are Laldinliana Sailo from the BJP, Lalrinpuii from NCP, K Vanlalrawna from INC, and independent candidates K Sapdanga and Zosangliana.
Input by Maria Lalramengi
BJP might lose due to its Hindutva tag: Vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha
Inspite of contesting in 39 seats, BJP will not win more than five seats in Mizoram this time, vice-president of BJP's Mahila Morcha in Mizoram Vijay Lakshmi Rai said. "BJP's campaign was better this year but due to this 'Hinduva' tag on the party, we are going to lose in many seats. BJP has never won a seat here, so winning even 2-3 seats is good for us. I hope my party forms government with the help of other like-minded parties after the result," Rai said.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
RECAP: A look at the party-wise vote share in the 2008 and 2013 elections
While 2,55,917 voters (44.63 percent) across constituencies voted for the Congress in 2013, the MNF got 1,64,305 votes (28.65 percent) overall.
In 2008, the margin was even smaller — the Congress had captured a total of 1,95,614 (38.89 percent) votes, while the MNF had secured a total of 1,54,132 votes (30.65 percent).
Mizoram recorded a turnout of 82.35 percent in the 2008 elections, which rose to 83.41 percent in 2013.
Click here to read more.
In pictures: Bru refugee voters at Kanhmun in Mamit district
Input by Syed Sajjad Ali
RECAP: SB Shashank ousted as CEO, replaced by Ashish Kundra
The Election Commission on 15 November appointed IAS officer Ashish Kundra as poll-bound Mizoram's new chief electoral officer, replacing SB Shashank.
The NGO Coordination Committee had sought Shashank's exit from the state shortly after the Election Commission (EC) removed the state's principal secretary (Home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo. They alleged that Shashank hurt the sentiments of the Mizo people by his "pro-Bru" stance for conducting the elections.
Highest number of women candidates seen contesting thus far
This year's Assembly election will witness the highest number of women candidates contesting from the state. In a state where the number of women candidates has never exceeded eight in past elections, this year at least 15 women are contesting.
Where the number of female candidates has never exceeded eight in past elections in Mizoram, this year's election has 15 women contesting.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting in 39 out of 40 seats in the state, has fielded six female candidates.
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a regional party in the state, has named two woman candidates.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have fielded one woman, each.
The Mizo National Front (MNF), a significant regional party in Mizoram, has no women representation in this election.
The remaining five women candidates who are contesting the election are independent.
RECAP: Breakdown of party-wise seat share in 2013, 2008 polls
In the 2013 election, the Congress won 34 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. The MNF, which had fielded candidates from 31 constituencies, had bagged five seats, and the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) got one.
In the 2008 election, the Congress won 32 seats, while the MNF won only three, the MPC won two , the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) won two, and the Maraland Democratic Front (MDF) bagged one.
In the seven elections held since Mizoram was formed, the BJP has never won a single seat.
Voters outside Aizwal South-II polling station
Voters queue up to cast their votes at the Aizwal South-II polling station. The candidates in this constituency are Denghmingthanga from MNF, Col Zosangzuala from INC, and independent candidates R Lalachhuanawmi and Lalchhuanthanga.
Input by Ezrela Dalidia Fanai
29% voter turnout recorded till 11 am
The overall voter turnout for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly polls was recorded at 29 percent until 11 am. Until 10.30 am on Wednesday, 664 Bru voters cast their votes at Kanhmun in Mizoram's Mamit district.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
25% voter turnout recorded until 10 am
Brisk polling is underway in Mizoram with nearly 25 percent of 7.68 lakh voters casting their votes in the first three hours on Wednesday, an official said.
Men and women dressed in traditional attires were seen queued up outside polling stations well before voting began at 7 am
Around 25 percent of the 7,68,181 voters cast their votes by 10 am, Deputy Additional Chief Electoral Officer CC Lalchhuangkina told IANS over the phone, quoting reports from all eight districts. "Conducive situation and favourable weather helped the people to exercise their franchise smoothly," he added.
"Except for a few EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPAT (Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) devices malfunctioning, no untoward incident was reported so far.
"Like previous elections, polling was absolutely peaceful. As Mizo society is very disciplined and Church guided, electioneering has always been incident-free in the state," he said.
IANS
In pictures: Polling officials checks EVMs at Aizawl's Treasury Square
Sachin Pilot calls on Mizoram voters
Rallying votes for the grand old party, which has been in power since 2008 and is eyeing its third consecutive term, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday called on voters in Mizoram to vote "for continued stability and prosperity of the state."
RECAP: Anti-incumbency, unemployment among factors that can thwart Congress' chances of winning
Congress is trying to retain its grip on its last bastion in the North East during the Mizoram Assembly elections. However, the BJP has reason to be optimistic. From anti-incumbency to unemployment and alcohol, a variety of factors could make the Congress' quest to retain its hold on power more difficult.
Click here to read more about the factors that can impact the Congress' chances of winning
Citizens raise concerns about illegal voters and immigrants:
Lalrinawma Pachuau from Thentlang Village is concerned about the Bru and the Chakma issue. He wants a government that is strong and capable of safeguarding Mizoram from "illegal voters and immigrants."
Input by Joseph Lalrintluanga
'We have a right to vote', say Bru voters
Dananjoy, a first-time vote from the Bru community, speaks about why as a citizen he has the right to vote.
Input by Syed Sajjad Ali
RECAP: Bru voters triggered protests across Mizoram
The place of voting for members of the Bru community has been a controversial topic leading up to the elections, triggering various protests in the Congress-ruled state. The issue led to the appointment IAS officer Ashish Kundra as the new chief electoral officer in place of SB Shashank, just two weeks before polling began.
Click here to read more about the issues that plague the Bru community, and their demands.
Working to ensure free and fair elections in Mizoram: MPF member
Zoe Tluanga, a member of the Mizoram People's Forum present at Aizwal South- II polling station, explains what MPF as an organization does.
Input by Ezrela Dalidia Fanai
'Bru refugees have a right to vote' says Mizoram People's Forum
Zoe Tluanga, a member of the Mizoram People's Forum present at Aizwal South- II polling station, speaks about how Bru refugees also have the right to vote.
Input by Ezrela Dalidia Fanai
In pictures: Bru voters at Kanhmun
15 percent turnout till 9 am
Mizoram witnessed a 15 percent voter turnout till 9 am, as per the Chief Election Commission. The voting process started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Polling for Bru refugess will end at 3 pm.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
Rahul Gandhi urges Mizoram to vote
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted his "best wishes and warmest regards" to voters in Mizoram, urging them to come out and vote.
"Your vote is not just your constitutional right, it is a blessing and a weapon. Use it wisely today," he tweeted.
In pictures: Congress leader CL Ruala casts vote in Aizawl's South-II
Veteran Congress leader and Mizoram Pradesh Congress Commivice-presidentident CL Ruala cast his vote at Aizwal South-II polling station.
Input by Ezrela Dalidia Fanai
Youth demands infrastructure, road, and education reform
Lalthanfela, a differently-abled first-time voter cast his vote at Zarkawt-II in Aizawl, and said that he hopes that Congress retains power in Mizoram. Young voters in the state want infrastructure development, improvement of road and education system.
Incumbent chief minister Lal Thanhawla is also slated to cast his vote at Zarkawt-II in Aizawl, which falls under Aizawl North-III constituency.
Of the 865 voters at this polling station, 107 voters have so far cast their votes since 7 am. The area's sitting Congress MLA Lal Thanzara, who also holds the health portfolio, cast his vote at 7 am as well. He was tipped against MNF nominee C Lalmuanpuia, BJP's VL Awia, ZPM candidate C Lalhmingthanga and Zoramthar Lalremsiama Ralte.
Input by Henry Khojol
'Hope God-fearing people elected', says voter
Lalsiamliana, a voter from Thentlang village, said that he is against the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act 2014, which permits liquor to be sold in the state. Prohibition in Mizoram is a big issue in the state, and the first liquor store opened in 2015.
The MNF is completely against alcohol and shared plans on several occasions to ban it if they come to power.
"People need to carry a permit to purchase alcohol in the state for personal bonafide consumption," he said, adding that he hopes "God-fearing people" will be elected this time.
Input by Joseph Lalrintluanga
In pictures: Polling made accessible to differently-abled
In pictures: Bru refugees line up to cast their votes
Bru refugees can be seen casting their votes amid tight security in 15 polling booths at Kanhmun, which is an interstate border village along the Tripura border in the Mamit district.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum demands special polling station for differently abled people, pregnant women
Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum demanded setting up a special polling station in a relief camp in Tripura's Kanchanpur to help pregnant women, senior citizens and differently abled people to cast their votes.
The Forum's General Secretary Bruno Msha said that the election commission has been made aware of the demand on Tuesday. However, chief electoral officer Ashish Kundra confirms that there are 12,026 Bru voters coming from relief camps in Tripura.
Input by Syed Sajjad Ali/101Reporters
RECAP: Lal Thanhawla among nine candidates facing criminal cases
In pictures: Voting underway in Zarkawt-II, Aizawl
In pictures: People wait to vote in Kanhmun
A breakdown of the parties contesting the elections
With a total of 209 candidates fighting to be part of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, here is a breakdown of the parties contesting the elections, along with the number of seats being contested.
INC: 40
MNF: 40
BJP: 39
ZPM: 36
ZORAMTHAR: 22
PRISM: 13
NPP: 9
NCP: 5
IND: 5
Both ZPM and Zoramthar are contesting as Independents.
8 candidates, including incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, are contesting two constituencies each.
Input by Henry Khojol/101 Reporters
Every vote counts, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to the people of Mizoram to cast their votes for "a government committed towards (sic) the development of Mizoram and the North-East."
Narendra Modi calls on young voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to request Mizoram's young voters to come out. "I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," he tweeted.
Only 15 women candidates contesting out of total 209
Of the 209 candidates in the fray for the Mizoram Vidhan Sabha elections, only 15 are women, according to officials from the state election department. While that figure is more than double of the 2013 state polls, when only six women candidates ran for office — unfortunately none were successful — the number of women competing for seats amounts to merely seven percent of the total candidates.
Zoramthanga rules out possibility of hung Assembly
Former chief minister and MNF leader Zoramthanga rules out the possibility of a hung Assembly, adding that he was confident enough to form the party.
He also said that one of the promises that the party would keep is the ban of liquor. "Congress had failed the Church and the people by selling liquor," Zoramthanga said.
Eight parties are in the fray for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan/101Reporters