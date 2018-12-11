Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: MNF leads in with 22 seats, Congress wins six

Counting of votes in the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly polls commenced on Tuesday amid heavy security, a poll official said.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that under a three-tier security cover counting has begun in 40 counting halls in 13 centres across the mountainous state. The polls were held on 28 November.
"After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies," Kundra told the media here.
DIG (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte had earlier said there would be a three-layer security cordon manned by eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the state armed police and unarmed police personnel during the counting.
In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main Opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People's Conference bagged one seat.
The Congress and the MNF have ruled Mizoram since 1987. The BJP also has set its eyes on the state this time as all other northeastern states are now ruled either by the saffron party or others supported by it. Sikkim's ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is also friendly with the BJP.
No party in the state has so far been able to form governments thrice in a row since 1987 when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.
The Congress and the MNF fielded 40 candidates each while the BJP contested in 39 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups, also contested in 35 seats.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 09:54 AM
Highlights
Vote counting begins amid heightened security
— IANS
09:54 (IST)
MNF leads by a strong margin in Aizawl North III
Constituency: Aizawl North III
Round: I
INC - 1,647
MNF - 2,404
ZPM - 1,089
BJP - 14
ZORAMTHAR - 60
OTHERS - 18 (NOTA)
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
09:53 (IST)
MNF leads in Chalfilh constituency
Round: 1
INC - 1,583
MNF -1,879
ZPM - 1,196
BJP - 190
Input by: Maria Lalremengi/ 101 Reporters
09:48 (IST)
MNF leads with 22 seats
After almost two hours of counting, MNF leads in 22 seats in Mizoram Assembly. Congress has so far gained six seats in the 40-seat Assembly, reports News18.
09:41 (IST)
MNF leads in Champhai South
MNF's TJ Lalnuntluanga leads from Champhai South with 755 votes after round 1. Incumbent CM Lalthanhawla trails behind again with 633 votes.
Input from: Adam Saprinsanga/101 Reporters
09:39 (IST)
ZPM leads in Aizawl North 1 after first round of counting
ZPM is leading followed by the MNF in Aizawl North 1 after first round of counting.
Input from: Maria Lalremengi/ 101 Reporters
09:37 (IST)
ZPM leads in Serchhip
In Serchhip, Lalduhoma from ZPM is leading with 2,187 votes while incumbent CM Lalthanhawla trails behind with 2,112 votes.
Input from: Adam Saprinsanga/101 Reporters
09:30 (IST)
Counting ongoing in six constituencies
Counting of votes from six constituencies — Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl West 1 and Aizawl South 1 — is ongoing in the Pachhunga college hall.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
09:25 (IST)
Congress leads in Tuivawl after first round of counting
Tuivawl (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Aizawl district and Aizawl region of Mizoram and is a part of the Mizoram Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. INC won this seat in the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Elections, reports News18.
Round 1:
INC - 1,827
MNF - 1,727
ZPM - 127
09:21 (IST)
MNF leads from the Aizawl West - I
MNF leads from the Aizawl West - I after the first round of counting.
Input from: Maria Lalramengi/ 101 Reporters
09:16 (IST)
BJP leads in Tuichawang
After the first round of counting, BJP leads in Tuichawng.
Tuichawang Constituency
BJP - 3,074
INC - 2,278
MNF - 65
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
09:01 (IST)
40 observers and 494 micro observers in charge of the counting process
There will be 40 observers and 494 micro observers in all 40 counting halls. Micro observers are appointed by the ECI to ensure a free and fair election process. The reports prepared by the micro observers are presented before the observer who decides if there have been any irregularities in the election process.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
08:44 (IST)
11,618 postal ballot votes cast in the state
People carrying ballot boxes from the strong room at Pachhunga college counting hall. Overall 11,618 were cast as postal ballot votes on the polling day. The total voting percentage including EVMs and postal ballots stood at 81.64 percent.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101 Reporters
08:33 (IST)
Vote counting begins amid heightened security
— IANS
08:24 (IST)
Officials begin the counting process
Counting begun sharp at 8 am in Pachhunga college counting hall. The officials have entered the strong room on the first floor of the build where the EVMs are kept.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101Reporters
08:11 (IST)
Counting of votes begins in Mizoram
There are 40 counting halls and 13 counting centres in Mizoram, while the total number of officials involved in the counting of votes are 1,401. Total EVM votes polled were 6,20,332, with EVM voting percentage of 80.52.
Input by: Maria Lalramengi/101Reporters
07:54 (IST)
The Mizoram Assembly election exit polls have predicted major gains for the Mizo National Front (MNF).
The Republic-CVoter survey has predicted between 14 and 18 seats for the ruling Congress, 16 to 20 seats for the MNF and three to seven seats for the 3-7 for Zoram People's Movement. The 40-seat Assembly has a majority mark of 21. The NewsX-NETA survey gives the Congress 15 seats, 19 to the MNF and its allies and six for other parties. Times Now-CNX has predicted 16 seats for the Congress, 18 for MNF and allies, and six for other parties.
Read more here.
07:28 (IST)
Will Lal Thanhawla of the Congress be able to return for a third consecutive term?
The results today will decide whether chief minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress will be able to return for a third consecutive term in office. Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast.
07:22 (IST)
Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 starts at 8 am today.