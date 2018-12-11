Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting begins, Congress faces stiff challenge with hung Assembly on the cards

Counting of votes for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will begin from 8 am on Tuesday amid elaborate security arrangements, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra said.
The election was held on 28 November and its result will decide whether chief minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress will be able to return for a third consecutive term in office. Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast.
"Counting will begin at 13 counting centres in the eight district headquarters," Kundra said Monday.
DIG (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte had earlier said there would be a three-layer security cordon manned by eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the state armed police and unarmed police personnel during the counting.
In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main Opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People's Conference bagged one seat.
The Congress and the MNF have ruled Mizoram since 1987. The BJP also has set its eyes on the state this time as all other northeastern states are now ruled either by the saffron party or others supported by it. Sikkim's ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is also friendly with the BJP.
No party in the state has so far been able to form governments thrice in a row since 1987 when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.
The Congress and the MNF fielded 40 candidates each while the BJP contested in 39 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups, also contested in 35 seats.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 08:11 AM
08:11 (IST)
Counting of votes begins in Mizoram
There are 40 counting halls and 13 counting centres in Mizoram, while the total number of officials involved in the counting of votes are 1,401. Total EVM votes polled were 6,20,332, with EVM voting percentage of 80.52.
Input by: Chandrakant Pargir/101Reporters
07:54 (IST)
The Mizoram Assembly election exit polls have predicted major gains for the Mizo National Front (MNF).
The Republic-CVoter survey has predicted between 14 and 18 seats for the ruling Congress, 16 to 20 seats for the MNF and three to seven seats for the 3-7 for Zoram People's Movement. The 40-seat Assembly has a majority mark of 21. The NewsX-NETA survey gives the Congress 15 seats, 19 to the MNF and its allies and six for other parties. Times Now-CNX has predicted 16 seats for the Congress, 18 for MNF and allies, and six for other parties.
07:28 (IST)
Will Lal Thanhawla of the Congress be able to return for a third consecutive term?
The results today will decide whether chief minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress will be able to return for a third consecutive term in office. Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast.
07:22 (IST)
Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 starts at 8 am today.