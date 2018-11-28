Mizoram Assembly Election Quiz: How much do you know about this state and its political history?

Mizoram will to go to polls on 28 November and the support of 21 MLAs is needed to form a government in its Assmebly. This year's polls will see 209 candidates fight it out for the 40 Assembly seats.

While the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) have fielded 40 candidates each, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated 39 candidates.

Like the previous elections in 2013, women voters, once again, outnumber the men in Mizoram. In the electorate of 768,181 voters, 393,685 are women and 374,496 are men.

