Misrikh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:55:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Ashok Kumar Rawat 534,429 Votes 52% Votes
BSP Dr. Neelu Satyarthi 433,757 Votes 42% Votes
INC Manjari Rahi 26,505 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,181 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shripal Verma 7,934 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Arun Kumari Kori 2,442 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rampal 2,221 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akash Niraj 1,939 Votes 0% Votes
HND Beerendra Kanaujiya 1,557 Votes 0% Votes
RSD Nagendra Kumar 1,548 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Verma 1,303 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arpit 1,002 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Kumar 939 Votes 0% Votes
BKSD Rahul Kumar 911 Votes 0% Votes
Misrikh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 17,25,585 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,77,295

Male electors:  9,48,290

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Bilhour, once part of eponymous Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Misrikh (SC), Mallanwan, Balamau(SC), Sandila, Bilhaur(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Ashok Kumar Rawat of the BSP won the seat, while he lost to Anju Bala of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: A holy land known for its association with Maharishi Dudeech, Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by voters belonging to the Dalit community, who constitute at least one-third of the population. The constituency is largely rural, with just one-tenth of the population living in urban areas.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:55:35 IST

