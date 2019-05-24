Misrikh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Misrikh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 17,25,585 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,77,295

Male electors: 9,48,290

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Bilhour, once part of eponymous Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Misrikh (SC), Mallanwan, Balamau(SC), Sandila, Bilhaur(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Ashok Kumar Rawat of the BSP won the seat, while he lost to Anju Bala of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: A holy land known for its association with Maharishi Dudeech, Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by voters belonging to the Dalit community, who constitute at least one-third of the population. The constituency is largely rural, with just one-tenth of the population living in urban areas.

