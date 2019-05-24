Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Mirzapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:55:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AD(S) WON Anupriya Patel 591,564 Votes 53% Votes
SP Ram Charitra 359,556 Votes 32% Votes
INC Laliteshpati Tripathi 91,501 Votes 8% Votes
NOTA Nota 15,353 Votes 1% Votes
BRP(I) Radheshyam Insan 14,142 Votes 1% Votes
STBP Archana Mishra 9,206 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Jira Bharti 8,553 Votes 1% Votes
BPHP Adesh Tyagi 7,921 Votes 1% Votes
RSJP Dinesh Kumar Pal 7,145 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Ashish Kumar Tripathi 4,024 Votes 0% Votes

Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 79

Total electors: 1,720,661 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,82,157

Male electors: 9,38,504

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhanbey(SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for having elected former bandit and Samajwadi Party leader Phoolan Devi in 1999. In the 2001 bypoll, Ramrati Bind won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel from the Samajwadi Party won the seat. MoS Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal won the seat in alliance with the BJP in the last election.

Demographics: The Kurmis are dominant among the electorate in the constituency with over 2.5 lakh voters. Nishad, a Scheduled Caste community, is also a sizeable part of the electorate. With 1.5 lakh voters, Bind community is also influential in the constituency. There are estimated 80,000 Yadav voters in the constituency too.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:55:00 IST

