Mirzapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 79

Total electors: 1,720,661 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,82,157

Male electors: 9,38,504

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhanbey(SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for having elected former bandit and Samajwadi Party leader Phoolan Devi in 1999. In the 2001 bypoll, Ramrati Bind won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel from the Samajwadi Party won the seat. MoS Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal won the seat in alliance with the BJP in the last election.

Demographics: The Kurmis are dominant among the electorate in the constituency with over 2.5 lakh voters. Nishad, a Scheduled Caste community, is also a sizeable part of the electorate. With 1.5 lakh voters, Bind community is also influential in the constituency. There are estimated 80,000 Yadav voters in the constituency too.

