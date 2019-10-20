Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Miraj profile: BJP's Khade Suresh Dagadu takes on BSP's Gangaram Shivmurti Satpute

Miraj Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Miraj

Constituency Number—281

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—325445

Female Electors—158453

Male Electors—166976

Third Gender—16

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Khade Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu has won both the assembly elections held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Suresh secured 93,795 votes against Congress candidate Siddheshwar Atmaram Jadhav’s 29,728 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Suresh secured 96,482 votes against Congress candidate Honmore Balaso Dattatreya’s 42,026 votes. In 2004, Dhatture Hafijabai Husen of Congress secured 45,181 votes against the Shiv Sena candidate Patil Bajrang Tukaram’s 33,766 votes for the seat.

In 1999, Dhatture Hafijabai Husen of Congress secured 47,294 votes against Patil Tukaram Bajrang's 33,657 votes for the seat.

In 2019 Assembly polls, BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Khade Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu, Gangaram Shivmurti Satpute of BSP, and Nanaso Sadashiv Waghmare of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi will be challenging each other for the seat.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .