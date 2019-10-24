Mira Bhayandar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mira Bhayandar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Mira Bhayandar

Constituency Number—145

District Name— Thane

Total Electors— 435000

Female Electors—202656

Male Electors—232339

Third Gender—5

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—Gilbert John Mendoca of NCP won this seat with 62,013 votes against Narendra Mehta of BJP. In 2014, BJP candidate Narendra Mehta won against the former MLA with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate Sayyad Muzaffar Hussain will challenge the incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in this constituency.

Demographics—Mira Bhayandar constituency is one of the 18 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Thane district. It comprises part of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and part of Thane tehsil of the district. It is a part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli and Belapur in Thane district.

