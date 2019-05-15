'Might not have come back alive': Amit Shah blames TMC for Kolkata violence, accuses EC of being 'mute spectator' in West Bengal

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of indulging in violence in the state and alleged that the Election Commission has been a "mute spectator" when it comes to TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah also claimed that had there been no CRPF protection, he wouldn't have escaped unhurt when his convoy was attacked at the Kolkata roadshow on Tuesday.

"Our popularity in Kolkata and Bengal has given Mamata didi the jitters. That is why she has resorted to extreme measures," Shah said, adding that an attack on him was not unexpected after his party lost 60 cadre in the political violence in the state.

The BJP president said, "If it weren't for the team of CRPF deployed in my security, I might not have come back alive from the violence."

Claiming that West Bengal saw violence in all the six phases of the general elections, Shah said: "The BJP is contesting polls in all states. There has been no violence. But there has been violence in West Bengal as TMC is contesting elections there ... it is simple. We are pitted against the Congress and many other parties, but why do reports of violence only pour in from West Bengal."

Shah also accused TMC "goons" of vandalising a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside a college, saying it was done to gain "sympathy" as the Mamata Banerjee-led party has realised its "reverse count" has begun.

"The Vidyasagar bust was locked inside two rooms, and it was past 7.30 pm. The college was locked. Now you should ask who governs Bengal and who has influence over the college management. Who opened the doors," Shah questioned.

He further claimed that the whole event was under severe media glare, and they should make the footage live to show who vandalised the bust and who attacked a peaceful political rally.

Accusing the poll panel of being a "mute spectator" in West Bengal, he alleged that history-sheeters were not arrested before the election. He also alleged that the poll watchdog has laid "double standards" and been partial towards the Trinamool Congress.

