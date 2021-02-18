'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, says move inspired by Narendra Modi

Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party's 'Vijay Yatra' commencing on 21 February from Kasaragod

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, is all set to join the BJP ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking to The News Minute E Sreedharan confirmed the development.

"The news is correct. I am joining the BJP," he told the website.

The 88-year-old also told TNM that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired him to join the party. "He is one of the best prime ministers India has seen, I have worked with him closely," he added.

On being asked why he is joining the party, Sreedharan told NDTV, “I have been living in Kerala for the last 10 years, since my retirement. I have seen different governments and they are not doing what can be done for the people. I am joining the BJP to be able to do my part, using my experience.”

BJP Kerala president K Surendran told PTI that Sreedharan will join the party during its 'Vijay Yatra' commencing on 21 February from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters in Kozhikode.

The 'Vijay Yatra' rally will begin from Kasaragod, the northern district of Kerala on 21 February. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the rally.

Sreedharan, who retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011, has also been involved in other Metro projects in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.