'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, says move inspired by Narendra Modi
Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party's 'Vijay Yatra' commencing on 21 February from Kasaragod
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, is all set to join the BJP ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.
Speaking to The News Minute E Sreedharan confirmed the development.
"The news is correct. I am joining the BJP," he told the website.
The 88-year-old also told TNM that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired him to join the party. "He is one of the best prime ministers India has seen, I have worked with him closely," he added.
On being asked why he is joining the party, Sreedharan told NDTV, “I have been living in Kerala for the last 10 years, since my retirement. I have seen different governments and they are not doing what can be done for the people. I am joining the BJP to be able to do my part, using my experience.”
BJP Kerala president K Surendran told PTI that Sreedharan will join the party during its 'Vijay Yatra' commencing on 21 February from Kasaragod.
He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters in Kozhikode.
The 'Vijay Yatra' rally will begin from Kasaragod, the northern district of Kerala on 21 February. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the rally.
Sreedharan, who retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011, has also been involved in other Metro projects in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Narendra Modi to launch Mahabahu Brahmaputra, flag off Assam’s Majuli bridge construction tomorrow
'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra', aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India, will be marked by the inauguration of roll-on/roll-off passenger service vessel operations
Narendra Modi pays tributes to personnel killed in Pulwama attack, says their bravery will 'inspire generations'
Modi said the country's armed forces have shown time and again that they are fully capable of protecting the country
Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend launch of infra projects by Modi in Bengal
A top official said that Banerjee decided not to attend the event due to the 'insult meted out to her' on 23 January, when 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech