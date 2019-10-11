Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Achalpur profile: Constituency has elected sitting MLA OB Kadu thrice since 2004

Achalpur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Achalpur

Constituency Number – 42

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors – 2,74,590

Female Electors – 1,32,397

Male Electors – 1,42,189

Third Gender— 4

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, Congress candidate Wasudhatai Pundlikrao Deshmukh lost to Independent candidate Bacchu Alias OB Kadu who won the seat with almost 56,471 votes. Since then Kadu has maintained his winning streak, winning the Assembly election for the constituency in 2009 and 2014. In 2009, Kadu won the seat by securing nearly 6,000 more seats than Wasudhatai. In 2014, Kadu defeated BJP's Ashok Shridharpant Bansod with a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Badu is contesting the 2019 Assembly election as a candidate of Prahar Janshakti Party. He is up against Congress' Anirudha Subhanrao Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena candidate Sunita Narendrarao Fiske. Also in the fray from the seat are Abdul Nazim Abdul Rauf of AIMIM, Nandesh Sheshrao Ambadkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Demographics – The city is considered an important centre for Palmarosa oil production. It has a population of over 279,479 people.