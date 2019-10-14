Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Melghat profile: Main contest between BJP, NCP in ST constituency under Amravati district

Melghat Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Melghat

Constituency Number – 41

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors – 2,76,859

Female Electors –1,33,102

Male Electors –1,43,753

Third Gender –4

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Congress candidate Patel Ramu Mhatang lost to BJP's Rajkumar Dayaram Patel who won with almost 61354 votes. In 2009, Congress candidate Kale Kewalram Tulshiram won with 63619 votes. In 2014, Bhilawekar P Babulal of the BJP won against the NCP candidate, garnering 57,002 votes.

There are eight candidates in the fray for the 2019 Assembly election in Melghat (ST) Assembly constituency. NCP has fielded Kewalram Tulshiram Kale, while BJP has fielded Ramesh Mawaskar. Contesting the election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket is Dhande Laxman Shikari. VBA has not fielded any candidate from the seat, according to Election Commission data.

Demographics: This town was declared a tiger reserve in 1974 and has a population of over 4,09,774 people.