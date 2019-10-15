Mehkar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mehkar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Mehkar

Constituency Number – 25

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors – 2,92,670

Female Electors –1,39,760

Male Electors –1,52,910

Others –0

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Shiv Sena's Jadhav Pratap Ganpatrao won the Mehkar Assembly seat, reserved under Scheduled Caste category with almost 80,277 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Bhagwat Mhataraji Magar. In 2009, Shiv Sena candidate Dr Sanjay Bhaskar Raimulkar won with 91,475 votes. In 2014, Dr Raimulkar of the Shiv Sena again won the election by netting a total of 80,356 votes against the Congress candidate.

For the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Advocate Anant Sakharam Wankhede while Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has fielded Aabarao Shreeram Wagh. Shiv Sena's candidate is incumbent MLA Dr Raimulkar.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, Mehkar is predominantly rural with 82.17 percent of its population living in rural areas whereas the rest live in urban areas.

