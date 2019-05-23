Meerut Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajendra Agrawal from BJP is leading

Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,64,388 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,432

Male electors: 9,71,956

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meerut South, a new Assembly constituency, was added after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South, Hapur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Avatar Singh Bhadana of the Congress won the seat. Haji Shahid Akhlaque of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections before Rajendra Agarwal won the seat twice – 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Meerut is part of what is called the sugarcane belt in the state. This region is relatively well off than the rest of Uttar Pradesh. Like it is the case in its neighbouring districts, Jats are a dominant voter bank in Meerut alongside the Gurjars. Muslims are also a sizeable portion of the electorate.

