Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Meerut Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajendra Agrawal from BJP is leading

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:57:25 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
KRP Kiran R.C. Jatav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Arti Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHJD Dharmendra 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Nasir Ali Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Rajesh Giri 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Afzaal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Hazi Mohammad Yaqub 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shrawan Kumar Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sahansar Pal Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Harendra Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rajendra Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,64,388 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,432

Male electors: 9,71,956

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meerut South, a new Assembly constituency, was added after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South, Hapur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Avatar Singh Bhadana of the Congress won the seat. Haji Shahid Akhlaque of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections before Rajendra Agarwal won the seat twice – 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Meerut is part of what is called the sugarcane belt in the state. This region is relatively well off than the rest of Uttar Pradesh. Like it is the case in its neighbouring districts, Jats are a dominant voter bank in Meerut alongside the Gurjars. Muslims are also a sizeable portion of the electorate.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:57:25 IST

