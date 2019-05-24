Medinipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Parliamentary Constituency - 34

Total Electors: 1,499,673 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 770,363

Female Electors: 729,310

Assembly Constituencies: Egra, Dantan, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur, Medinipur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After delimitation, Egra Vidhan Sabha segment was transferred to Medinipur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former home minister Indrajit Gupta was the most prominent MP from this constituency. After his death in 2001, Prabodh Panda continued to represent the constituency till 2014, when he lost to Sandhya Roy of the Trinamool Cogress (TMC).

Demographics: Medinipur, which comprises large parts of the Paschim Midnapore district, is situated in Jangalmahal region, a contagious tribal belt in West Bengal. Tribal population, estimated to be around 15 percent, can be crucial for political parties in this constituency.

