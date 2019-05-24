Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Medinipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:11:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dilip Ghosh 685,433 Votes 49% Votes
AITC Manas Ranjan Bhunia 596,481 Votes 42% Votes
CPI Biplab Bhatta 62,319 Votes 4% Votes
INC Sambhunath Chattapadhyay (Sambhunath Chatterjee) 20,807 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 14,758 Votes 1% Votes
AMB Rabindra Nath Bera 8,570 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Ramkrishna Sarkar 7,568 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Tushar Jana 6,603 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tapas Kumar Kar 4,183 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ashoke Sarkar 3,093 Votes 0% Votes

Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Parliamentary Constituency - 34

Total Electors: 1,499,673 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 770,363

Female Electors: 729,310

Assembly Constituencies: Egra, Dantan, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur, Medinipur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After delimitation, Egra Vidhan Sabha segment was transferred to Medinipur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former home minister Indrajit Gupta was the most prominent MP from this constituency. After his death in 2001, Prabodh Panda continued to represent the constituency till 2014, when he lost to Sandhya Roy of the Trinamool Cogress (TMC).

Demographics: Medinipur, which comprises large parts of the Paschim Midnapore district, is situated in Jangalmahal region, a contagious tribal belt in West Bengal. Tribal population, estimated to be around 15 percent, can be crucial for political parties in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:11:00 IST

