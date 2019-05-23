Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 13,27,555 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,70,100

Female Electors: 6,57,455

Assembly Constituencies: Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Udala, Baripada, Morada

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Before 2008, there was also a constituency called Kuliana, which now ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Salkhan Murmu of the BJP won from Mayurbhanj. In the next election, Sudam Marandi of the JMM won the seat. The BJD has been winning the seat since 2009. Rama Chandra Hansdah defeated BJP’s Nepol Murmu by a margin of 1.2 Lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by tribals, who constitute at least 57 percent of the total population. This makes Mayurbhanj the most tribal-dominated district in the state. Santhals, Kolha, Bathudi and Bhumija, Mankadia, Khadia, Bhuyan, Juangas and Lodh are some of the major tribes found in the political landscape of Mayurbhanj.

