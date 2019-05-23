Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 13,50,318 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,940

Female Electors: 6,70,378

Assembly Constituencies: Sirkali (SC), Poompuhar, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidamaradur, Papanasam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, the constituency was represented by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer. Since then, the seat is held by the AIADMK.

Demography: Mayiladuthurai boasts of a very heterogenous vote bank, with Vanniyar, a community which is dominant in North Tamil Nadu, forming the second biggest electorate after Dalits. Muslims are also a significant chunk of voters in this constituency.

