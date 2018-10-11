Mayawati to launch BSP's election campaign for Chhattisgarh on Saturday, will address mega rally in Bilaspur

Raipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which has forged an alliance with the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) for November's Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, will launch its election campaign on 13 October.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati will address a mega rally in Bilaspur town on Saturday, BSP's Chhattisgarh unit president OP Bajpayee said Thursday. JCCJ chief Ajit Jogi will also be present during the rally, he added.

As per the poll alliance agreement, the BSP will contest 35 seats, while the JCCJ will fight 55 seats for the 90-member Assembly.

Ajit Jogi has been made the chief ministerial candidate of the coalition.

"After her (Mayawati's) visit, names of the candidates, who will contest the 35 seats as per the poll alliance with JCCJ, will be finalised," Bajpayee said.

As per the poll schedule, 18 naxal-affected constituencies in the state will go to polls in the first phase on 12 November, while polling for the rest of the 72 constituencies will be held on 20 November. The counting of votes will be held on 11 December.