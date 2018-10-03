Mayawati tears into Congress ahead of key Assembly polls; cordial ties with Sonia, Rahul last hope of rescue

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati mounted a blistering attack on the Congress party at a press conference on Wednesday that effectively blew out of the water of any possibility of an alliance between the two parties in the impending elections to the Assemblies in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Mayawati’s comments were explosive, but on reflection too much could easily be made of them. Before we get to what she said, therefore, it would be instructive to see how the land lay before the press conference. The Congress party had wanted an alliance in the three states where elections are almost immediately due, as a precursor to putting together a nationwide alliance of opposition parties to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, has been negotiating with the BSP on possible alliances. But two crucial events must be borne in mind. First, Mayawati had already indicated that it wasn’t amenable by announcing an alliance with former Congress chief minister Ajit Jogi’s breakaway party in Chhattisgarh simultaneously with a first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and the promise that her party would contest all 230 seats in the state (Also read: As Assembly elections near, Congress must play critical role in united front comprising regional satraps to fight BJP).

Second, the Rajasthan state unit of the Congress party has not been in favour of an alliance all along, since it is of the opinion that it can unseat Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s BJP government without any help from its ‘friends’. It has been the high command that has been pushing for an alliance in the state to secure gains in other areas. So, as far as the coming elections are concerned, Mayawati’s vituperative attack on the Congress party does not change the status quo substantively. What is important, then, is the tone of the attack and what that may augur for the future.

In effect, Mayawati attacked the second rung of Congress leaders, especially those in charge of running the party and its campaign in the three states concerned, while explicitly saying that she believed Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were sincere in their desire to forge alliances. That doesn’t sound, per se, an attack that will have the effect of blowing all possibilities of future alliances out of the water.

Mayawati’s attack on the other Congress leaders, however, you may want to spin it, was immoderate, even by her standards and the standards of the debased coin of current-day political rhetoric. First, she said that the Congress was less interested in fighting the BJP than in scuttling the political fortunes of its allies, or, one supposes, prospective allies. Second, she accused the Congress of being as anti-Dalit as the other mainstream parties. Third, obviously in response to statements by Congress leaders that she had decided to go with Jogi in Chhattisgarh and fly solo in Madhya Pradesh because she was being put under immense pressure with the threat of probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Department (ED) being dangled over her neck, she called Digvijaya Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and recently sidelined Congress leader, a BJP agent who was himself afraid of the CBI and ED, which was why he had been trying to scuttle a possible alliance.

Fourth, she also accused Congress leaders of not conceding the number of seats she had asked for because in their arrogance. It was this arrogance, she said, that had caused the Congress party to be out of power for so long in states like Gujarat and led her to ally with other parties in Karnataka (where elections had been held earlier this year) and Chhattisgarh. The Congress party was not ‘ready’ for coalitions, she concluded.

What are we to make of Mayawati’s press conference? First, it seems clear that she has not ruled out an alliance with the Congress party or others ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year: that is the probable meaning of her fulsome endorsement of the Gandhis. It could also mean that she would not be averse to allying with the Congress in states where it is strong and with others where they are strong: e.g., the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh.

It could also mean, though the tenor of the press conference makes that supposition difficult to sustain, that Mayawati is still prepared to play ball in the three states that are up for grabs if her demands are met in full. In effect, Gandhi junior has been obliquely tasked with ensuring that happens.

In fact, for the first time, we actually have a number. Mayawati has been reported to have said that she had asked for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress must now figure out whether they can use this number as some sort of leverage: concede it and in return secure alliances in all three states.

This kind of conjecture is not, in fact, groundless. In response to Mayawati’s press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, at his press conference today, emphasised that the BSP chief had said that she shared a good equation with the Gandhis. His conclusion was that this being the case, it was not difficult to imagine that they would together iron out the wrinkles.

After all, who possibly could come in the way if the three people who really mattered sat down together and thrashed matters out?