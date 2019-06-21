Mayawati slams BJP over TDP MPs' defection, says everything is fair in saffron party's 'brand of politics'

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati Friday ridiculed the BJP for "engineering defection" of four TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, saying "everything is fair in BJP brand of politics".

"Yesterday (Thursday), when the president was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs," she tweeted.

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

Mayawati said the BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as "corrupt", but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become "doodh ka dhula" (pure).

"It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of politics and nothing is wrong," she remarked.

The breakaway Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faction includes YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh.

