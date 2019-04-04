Mayawati sells election tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each, alleges Maneka Gandhi; claims BSP supremo accepts diamonds too

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency Maneka Gandhi has accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati of selling party tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each.

"Everybody knows Mayawati sells party tickets and even her party members take pride in telling this. She has 77 houses and residents of those houses say with pride that Mayawati takes Rs 15-20 crore either in diamonds or in cash," she told a public gathering on Wednesday.

Maneka also alleged that BSP members who bought party tickets, are "musclemen" and they would eventually extract the money from the common people.

"I ask these armed men that from where they get Rs 15-20 crore for giving it to Mayawati? They would eventually extract Rs 15-20 crore from the common people," she said.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from 11 April to 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

While Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur on BJP ticket, her son, Varun Gandhi, will be in the fray from Pilibhit.

