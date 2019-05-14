Mayawati says country has seen 'chaiwala' and 'chowkidar', now wants 'pure PM'; claims RSS has also deserted BJP fearing backlash

Lucknow: In the run-up to the last and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused BJP of not fulfilling election promises while asserting that even RSS has stopped supporting the party fearing public backlash.

Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "It is known to everyone now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is losing. It is evident from the fact that even RSS has left supporting them. Owing to public anger over non-fulfillment of poll-promises, RSS workers are not visible to us campaigning for BJP anywhere. Because of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nervous and facing a hard time."

Denouncing BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, she said, "Country has seen many leaders who have misled the country as Sevak, Jan-Sevak, Chaiwala, and Chowkidar but now it wants a "pure prime minister" who can run the country as per the tenets of the constitution for the welfare of the people." The BSP supremo also took a jibe at temple visits by politicians saying it has become a "fashion" for candidates contesting polls to offer prayers before elections.

Mayawati, who isn't known for doing road shows, also pressed for the cost of such exercises to be included in candidates' expenditure. "Roadshow and worshipping at different religious places has become a new fad, in which a lot of money is being spent. Election Commission should add this expenditure in the expenses of the candidate. Our party also demands to election commission that the money being spent on road show by any leader should also be added in the expenditure of the candidate from the constituency," said Mayawati to ANI.

Her comments come a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Mayawati also said that coverage of politicians visiting religious places while being banned by EC from campaigning must be stopped by the poll body. "During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple and it is widely covered by media. This practice must also be banned. Election Commission should take action on it," she said.

Exuding confidence of doing well in the ongoing general elections, Mayawati said people have experienced "enough deceit due to dual-character of some leaders". "But this time, it is not going to happen," she added. The last phase of polling will be held on 19 May and results will be declared on 23 May.

