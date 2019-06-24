Mayawati puts permanent end to alliance with Akshilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party day after BSP review meeting on Lok Sabha polls

With her party's tie-up with the Samajwadi Party going nowhere, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest all elections alone in the future.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "The behaviour of the SP after the Lok Sabha general elections compels the BSP to think whether it will be possible to defeat the BJP further. That is not possible. So, in the interest of the party and the movement, the BSP will now fight all the major elections on its own."

She said that SP has 'forced us to act this way', India Today TV reported.

These tweets have come a day after the party reviewed its performance in the Lok Sabha and its alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

The BSP, which had contested the election in alliance with the SP and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, won 10 seats. The SP won just five seats.

Mayawati had then announced her decision to go solo to contest the bypolls to 11 assembly seats and said that the split wouldn't be permanent if her nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, would get his act together.

She repeatedly sought to blame the SP for bringing the BSP's poll performance down when she told her party workers earlier in June, in New Delhi, that the Lok Sabha poll drubbing was due to the "poor performance" of SP.

This also comes weeks after Mayawati said that Akhilesh Yadav had asked her to not give tickets to Muslims as it would result in religious polarisation.

