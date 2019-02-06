Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions with people', 'happy that you respected my request,' tweets Tejashwi Yadav

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has for the first time joined Twitter for what she says will facilitate "speedy interactions" with people.

"This is to inform you that BSP national president Mayawati has for first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter," read a statement from the party on Wednesday.

Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati.

Welcoming Mayawati on Twitter, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote on the micro-blogging website, "Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining Twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13 January. Warm regards."

Mayawati was recently in the news for forging a pre-Lok Sabha poll alliance with Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, late in January, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches in connection with alleged irregularities of over Rs 111 crore in construction of memorials in the state Mayawati's tenure.

Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you. — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

