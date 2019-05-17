'Mayawati isn't married, doesn't know how to handle husband,' says Ramdas Athawale on BSP supremo's jibe at Narendra Modi for 'abandoning' wife

Varanasi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday took a sexist jibe at Mayawati by saying that the BSP supremo does not know how to handle a husband as she is not married. Athawale's comments come after Mayawati stated that women leaders in BJP are afraid of their husbands meeting Modi as they fear it will result in them being abandoned.

The president of the Republican Party of India, a member of the BJP-led NDA, also added that he respects Mayawati and she should refrain from making such statements. "Mayawati is making remarks about Modi Ji and his wife. She (Mayawati) is not married, she does not know what a family is, had she been married she would have known how to handle a husband. We respect Mayawati, she should not make such statements," Athawale told ANI. In the same breath, the minister batted for civility in politics and said anyone's family should not be attacked.

"I feel Mayawati only knows how to accuse people. She is baffled and distributed and which why she is putting such allegations on others. I feel that it is not right to disrespect our prime minister like this. I also feel that no one should attack someone's family," said the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

On 13 May, Mayawati had appealed to women to not vote for Modi as a tribute to his wife, who, the BSP chief said, was abandoned by him. "I came to know that in BJP, married women are worried when they see their husbands meeting Modi as they fear that Modi may separate them from their husbands, just the way he left his own wife. I appeal all women not to vote for Modi, this would be a true tribute to Modi's wife who was abandoned," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had told ANI.

In his conclusion, Athawale exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister and National Democratic Alliance will again bag more than 350 seats. "I feel that in 2014 we won the election in the name of Narendra Modi Ji but this time we will win the election for the work he has done. Narendra Modi Ji will again become the prime minister. I think BJP will cross 282 seats and NDA will get more than 350 seats this Lok Sabha polls."

Last round of voting for national elections will be held on 19 May and counting is scheduled for 23 May.

