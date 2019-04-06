You are here:
Mayawati calls LK Advani's blog post 'reality check' on how 'despotic' Narendra Modi government functions

Politics Asian News International Apr 06, 2019 15:47:11 IST

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday sided with the BJP patriarch LK Advani over his blog post, saying it is a “reality check” on the functioning of the “anti-people” Modi government.

Mayawati’s statement comes after Advani in a blog post on 5 April said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi had written: “Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it.”

BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years. The party instead named Amit Shah as the candidate from this seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

