Mayawati calls LK Advani's blog post 'reality check' on how 'despotic' Narendra Modi government functions

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday sided with the BJP patriarch LK Advani over his blog post, saying it is a “reality check” on the functioning of the “anti-people” Modi government.

BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 6, 2019

Mayawati’s statement comes after Advani in a blog post on 5 April said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi had written: “Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it.”

BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years. The party instead named Amit Shah as the candidate from this seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

