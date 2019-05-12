Mayawati accuses Narendra Modi of playing 'dirty politics' over Alwar gangrape, PM says BSP chief shedding crocodile tears

Lucknow/Kushinagar: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing "dirty politics" over the gangrape of a Dalit girl in Alwar. The former chief minister also gave her assurance that her party will take action in the matter. Modi countered her remarks by saying she is shedding "crocodile tears by only making statements".

"In the wake of this incident (Alwar gangrape), Modi is doing dirty politics. BSP for sure will take required political decision if strict action is not taken in the case," Mayawati said at a press conference.

Modi, at a rally in Kushinagar, urged Mayawati to withdraw support from the Rajasthan government- accused by both the prime minister and the BSP supremo of brushing the gang-rape case aside for political gains.

"Behenji you will have to answer. Why didn't you withdraw support to Rajasthan's Congress government after a Dalit daughter was gangraped in the state? You are shedding crocodile tears by only making statements," Modi said during his campaign rally.

Mayawati retorted with a list of incidents she thought the prime minister should take responsibility of. "BSP will take a required political decision soon, but why is PM Modi not taking the responsibility of the incidents in the past, such as Una flogging incident, Rohit Vemula case or other cases pertaining to Dalit atrocities. Why is he not resigning?" the BSP press note read.

Five men allegedly gangraped a woman while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on 26 April. A video of the incident was shot by perpetrators, who threatened to make the video public if they reported the matter. The couple had reported the matter to the police on 2 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.