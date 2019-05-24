Co-presented by


Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Suresh of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:51:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Kodikunnil Suresh 440,415 Votes 45% Votes
CPI Chittayam Gopakumar 379,277 Votes 39% Votes
BDJS Thazhava Sahadevan 133,546 Votes 14% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,754 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Thollur Rajagopalan 3,864 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kuttan Kattachira 1,982 Votes 0% Votes
IND Usha Kottarakkara 1,620 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI K. Bimalji 1,450 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raghavan R 1,314 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajayakumar 1,211 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aji Pathanapuram 602 Votes 0% Votes
Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,242,939 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,57,379

Male electors: 5,85,560

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kunnathur from the erstwhile Quilon constituency was merged with Mavelikkara.

Assembly Constituencies: Changanassery, Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, Pathanapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramesh Chennithara from Congress was elected as MP from here. In 2004, CPM won the seat. Candidate CS Sujatha was the MP. Congress made a comeback when Kodikkunnil Suresh won the election in 2009. He won the seat again in the 2014 Lok Sabha Election.

Demographics: Spread across the Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam district, this constituency has been a Congress bastion for two terms. The UDF plans to field sitting MP, BJP is trying to make an entry into the constituency.

