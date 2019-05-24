Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Suresh of Congress wins

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,242,939 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,57,379

Male electors: 5,85,560

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kunnathur from the erstwhile Quilon constituency was merged with Mavelikkara.

Assembly Constituencies: Changanassery, Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, Pathanapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramesh Chennithara from Congress was elected as MP from here. In 2004, CPM won the seat. Candidate CS Sujatha was the MP. Congress made a comeback when Kodikkunnil Suresh won the election in 2009. He won the seat again in the 2014 Lok Sabha Election.

Demographics: Spread across the Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam district, this constituency has been a Congress bastion for two terms. The UDF plans to field sitting MP, BJP is trying to make an entry into the constituency.

