Maval Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:44:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SHS Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Somnath Alias Balashaheb Arjun Pol 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Shripati Taur 0 Votes 0% Votes
KKJHS Jagdish Alias Ayyappa Shamrao Sonawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Jaya Sanjay Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Rajaram Narayan Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Madan Shivaji Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BNS(P) Prakash Bhivaji Mahadik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Pandharinath Namdeo Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Parth Ajit Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Ashokrao Khandare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Navnath Vishwanath Dudhal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amruta Abhijit Apte 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Hanumant Londhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Sunil Baban Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prashant Alias Babaraje Ganpat Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balkrushna Dhanaji Gharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Hanumant Randil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajendra Maruti Kate (Patil) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv. Kanade Sanjay Kisan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Maval Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 19,53,741

Female electors: 9,17,781

Male electors: 10,35,960

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it came into existence in 2008. Panvel Assembly segment was added when Kulaba Lok Sabha seat was dissolved post-delimitation. Karjat Assembly segment was added from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Maval was added from the erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency. Uran, Chinchwad and Pimpri were newly-created Assembly segments.

Assembly constituencies: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leaders have occupied the seat since 2009. In 2009, Gajanan Babar while in 2014, Shrirang Chandu Barne became the MP.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigad and Pune districts. STs form 11.58 percent of the population in Raigad district. It has a literacy rate of 83.14 percent as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 959 per 1,000 males.

