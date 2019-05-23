Maval Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 19,53,741

Female electors: 9,17,781

Male electors: 10,35,960

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it came into existence in 2008. Panvel Assembly segment was added when Kulaba Lok Sabha seat was dissolved post-delimitation. Karjat Assembly segment was added from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Maval was added from the erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency. Uran, Chinchwad and Pimpri were newly-created Assembly segments.

Assembly constituencies: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leaders have occupied the seat since 2009. In 2009, Gajanan Babar while in 2014, Shrirang Chandu Barne became the MP.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigad and Pune districts. STs form 11.58 percent of the population in Raigad district. It has a literacy rate of 83.14 percent as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 959 per 1,000 males.

