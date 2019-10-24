Maval Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Maval Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Maval

Constituency Number—204

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—345371

Female Electors—166639

Male Electors—178729

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—BJP's Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade is serving his second term as Maval's MLA. In 2014, he won with 95,319 votes against NCP candidate Dnyanoba Alias Mauli Dabhade's 67,318 votes. In 2004, he defeated NCP candidate Bapu Jaywantrao Bhegade with a margin of 15,000 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade will be seen defending his seat against NCP's Sunil Shankarrao Shelke, Mandakini Shashikant Bhosale of Bahujan Samaj Party among others.

