Matiala Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Matiala Assembly Elections 2020 | Incumbent AAP MLA Gulab Singh is ahead of his closest rival Rajesh Gahlot of the BJP by winning 43,726 votes against Gahlot's 38,640 as per the latest trends at 1.42 pm available from the Matiala Assembly constituency.

The Matiala constituency has the largest electorate and also the highest number of first-time voters, which are 7,184. It is one constituency where wooing the big constituent villages will hold the key to political power.

The constituency, which is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is situated close to the Haryana border and is scheduled to go to the polls on 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

The constituency will see a triangular contest between the incumbent AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and his predecessors Sumesh Shokeen of the Congress and Rajesh Gahlot of the BJP.

On 23 January, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow in the Matiala Assembly constituency, surrounded by scores of supporters. Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with them as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes of the Matiala Assembly.

He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, PTI reported. Holding placards in support of various schemes of the government, including free healthcare, and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem), the report said.

Here is a look at Matiala Assembly constituency:

Constituency name: Matiala

Constituency number: 34

District name: South West

Total electors: 3,47,396

Female electors: 1,57,589

Male electors: 1,89,777

Third gender: 30

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. While Congress' Shokeen won the seat in the 2008 polls, he was defeated by BJP’s Gehlot in 2013. In the last elections, AAP’s Yadav trounced Gehlot by over 47,000 votes.

Demographics: It is a significantly rural constituency and is also known to be the largest constituency in the Union Territory. Jats, Ahirs, Tyagis are the dominant sections of the electorate, while there are several migrants from the Poorvanchal region too.

