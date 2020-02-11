DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Matia Mahal Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 22:08:48 IST

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS
AAP WON Shoaib Iqbal 0 Votes
BJP Ravinder Gupta 0 Votes
INC Mirza Javed Ali 0 Votes
RPIA Israr Ahmed 0 Votes
RRP Suhail Mirza 0 Votes
IND Mohd Suhail 0 Votes
IND Shoaibuddin 0 Votes
BSP Tej Ram 0 Votes

Matia Mahal Assembly Elections 2020: Shoaib Iqbal who replaced incumbent AAP MLA Asim Ahmed Khan as the AAP candidate in the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency has proved his mettle as he claimed a comfortable win, securing 67,282 votes against his nearest rival Ravinder Gupta of the BJP, who polled 17,041 votes.

One of the largest constituencies in the National Capital, Matia Mahal is often synonymous with Shoaib Iqbal, who had won every election between 1993 and 2015 fighting on different symbols.

Representational image. PTI

Due to a high concentration of Muslims in the constituency, the primary fight was predicted to be between the Congress and the AAP, while the BJP would expect a favourable verdict in case of a split in the Muslim vote bank.

Congress gave a ticket to Mirza Javed Ali for the 8 February polls, while Iqbal was the AAP candidate. The BJP fielded Ravinder Gupta.

Constituency Name: Matia Mahal
Constituency Number: 21
District Name: Central Delhi
Total Electors: 1,15,944
Female Electors: 54,214
Male Electors: 61,720
Third Gender: 10
Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Shoaib Iqbal, a veteran of Janata politics held this seat between 1993 and 2015. In the 2015 elections, Iqbal, who had by then shifted to the Congress, was defeated by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan by over 26,000 votes.

Demographics: Muslim voters are likely to play a decisive role in determining the result in this constituency, where they reportedly form around 40 percent of the electorate.

Matia Mahal is home to Ajmeri Gate, Chandni Mahal, Chawri Bazar, Chitli Qabar, Delhi Gate, Hauz Qazi, Lal Kuan, Sita Ram Bazar, Suiwalan and Turkman Gate.

Development works, especially concerning the quality and congestion of roads, water supply and sewer connections, are likely to gain focus ahead of the elections.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 22:08:48 IST

