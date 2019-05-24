Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mathurapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:10:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Choudhury Mohan Jatua 726,828 Votes 52% Votes
BJP Shyamaprasad Halder 522,854 Votes 37% Votes
CPI(M) Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar 92,417 Votes 7% Votes
INC Krittibas Sardar 32,324 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,910 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Purna Chandra Naiya 6,692 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pronab Kumar Jatua 6,048 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Soumen Sarkar 4,634 Votes 0% Votes
IND Asit Kumar Haldar 1,752 Votes 0% Votes
NDPI Amitav Naskar 1,494 Votes 0% Votes

Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,488,784 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,72,279

Female electors: 7,16,505

Assembly Constituencies: Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC), Magrahat Paschim

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A CPM stronghold, Radhika Ranjan Pramanick was a five-term MP from the constituency – 1989 to 2004. In 2004 elections, Basudeb Barman was elected as the new MP. In 2009 elections, the CPM lost the seat for the first time in 25 years as Choudhary Mohan Jatua of the TMC was elected as the MP. Jatua was re-elected in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Schedule Castes and Muslims, who together constitute over 50 percent of the population in the constituency, generally determine the electoral fate of the candidates.

 

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:10:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile