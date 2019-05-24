Mathurapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,488,784 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,72,279

Female electors: 7,16,505

Assembly Constituencies: Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC), Magrahat Paschim

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A CPM stronghold, Radhika Ranjan Pramanick was a five-term MP from the constituency – 1989 to 2004. In 2004 elections, Basudeb Barman was elected as the new MP. In 2009 elections, the CPM lost the seat for the first time in 25 years as Choudhary Mohan Jatua of the TMC was elected as the MP. Jatua was re-elected in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Schedule Castes and Muslims, who together constitute over 50 percent of the population in the constituency, generally determine the electoral fate of the candidates.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.