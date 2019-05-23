Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hema Malini is leading in Mathura

Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,82,260

Female electors: 7,50,645

Male electors: 9,31,615

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Choudhary Tejveer Singh of the BJP won the seat before losing to Manvendra Singh in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD won the seat before losing to Hema Malini of the BJP in the last elections.

Demographics: A spiritual centre for millions of devout Hindus, Mathura is part of the Braj region, where the economically and politically influential Jat community holds the sway. Muslims are the second most important vote bank in this constituency.

