Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hema Malini is leading in Mathura

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:24:22 IST pollpedia

Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,82,260

Female electors: 7,50,645

Male electors: 9,31,615

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Choudhary Tejveer Singh of the BJP won the seat before losing to Manvendra Singh in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD won the seat before losing to Hema Malini of the BJP in the last elections.

Demographics: A spiritual centre for millions of devout Hindus, Mathura is part of the Braj region, where the economically and politically influential Jat community holds the sway. Muslims are the second most important vote bank in this constituency.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:24:22 IST

