Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:52:20 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Hema Malini 671,293 Votes 61% Votes
RLD Kunwar Narendra Singh 377,822 Votes 34% Votes
INC Mahesh Pathak 28,084 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,800 Votes 1% Votes
SJP Omprakash 5,095 Votes 0% Votes
IND Phakkad Baba 4,086 Votes 0% Votes
BAP Dinesh Gautam 2,363 Votes 0% Votes
RND Jasveer Singh 1,630 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Krishna 1,490 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramdas Tyagi 1,298 Votes 0% Votes
BLSD Ramdev Gautam 1,261 Votes 0% Votes
RSSP Jasvant Singh Baghel 1,245 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Chattar Alias Chatrapal Singh Nishad 794 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Jagvir Singh 470 Votes 0% Votes
Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,82,260

Female electors: 7,50,645

Male electors: 9,31,615

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Choudhary Tejveer Singh of the BJP won the seat before losing to Manvendra Singh in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD won the seat before losing to Hema Malini of the BJP in the last elections.

Demographics: A spiritual centre for millions of devout Hindus, Mathura is part of the Braj region, where the economically and politically influential Jat community holds the sway. Muslims are the second most important vote bank in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:52:20 IST

