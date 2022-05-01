Mastermind behind Patiala clashes arrested; No one will be spared, says Arvind Kejriwal

A group calling itself 'Shiv Sena', had called an 'Anti-Khalistan March', and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala, leaving several people injured

Barjinder Singh Parwana, the mastermind behind the recent violence in Patiala, has been arrested from Mohali, according to official sources.

Parwana, a resident of Rajpura, was held by Police when he was heading towards the Chandigarh airport, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Inspector-general of police MS Chhina on Saturday said that as many as six FIRs were registered and three accused were arrested in connection with violence in Patiala.

The police has registered six FIRs in connection with Friday's incident which left four persons injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 30 April, 2022, said the Punjab government has taken strong action over the clashes and violence in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan march and nobody will be spared.

In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the AAP convener said "aise kuch nahi hone denge (will not allow anything like that)".

"Nobody who has indulged in violence or spreading tension will be spared. Punjab government has taken strong action from this morning and peace has been established in Patiala. Anyone from this party or that party who will try to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly," Kejriwal said while interacting with reporters at Surat Airport on Saturday night.

Chhina said that out of a total of 25 accused, three have been arrested — Harish Singla, Daljeet Singh, and Kuldeep Singh.

Twenty-five people were booked for the incident, while three senior police officials from Patiala region were shunted out by the AAP government under Bhagwant Mann there.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and will address a tribal rally on Sunday in Bharuch along with Bhartiya Tribal Party leader Chotu Vasava.

The Delhi CM has also claimed the BJP would go in for early polls in Gujarat so that his party did not get enough time to prepare.

