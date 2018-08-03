You are here:
Maratha quota demand: Rahul Gandhi to meet Maharashtra Congress leaders on 8 August

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 20:47:15 IST

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders from Maharashtra on 8 August to discuss the ongoing agitation of the Maratha community for reservation, a party source said on Friday.

The meeting will be held in Delhi, said a senior Congress leader in Mumbai.

The agitation of the politically influential Maratha community has put the BJP-led state government on the back foot, with protests taking a violent turn in many parts of the state.

Many Congress MLAs had announced last week that they would resign from the Assembly to put pressure on the government to accede to the demand.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan had said the decision in this regard would be taken after a discussion with the party's central leadership.

The Maratha community constitutes about 30 percent of the state population. Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly are due in 2019.


