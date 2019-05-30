Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) 2019: Patidar leader from Gujarat's Bhavanagar has served on various parliamentary committee

Mansukh Mandaviya is a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha. Mandaviya, a Patidar leader who hails from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping in July 2016.

He describes himself as a businessman, agriculturist, political and social worker.

He has been a member of various parliamentary committees such as the Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on Real Estate Bill and National Welfare Board for Seafarers.

He was earlier a Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007 and chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation from January 2011 to March 2012, it added.

Mandaviya holds a post-graduate degree in political science and was educated at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, Gujarat.