Manohar Parrikar likely to return to Panaji on Sunday; Goa CM was undergoing treatment in Delhi's AIIMS

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to return on Sunday from Delhi, where he has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment at a hospital, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Sixty-two-year-old Parrikar was admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 15 September.

"The chief minister is likely to be brought to Goa in a special flight on Sunday from Delhi. The doctors who are treating him at the hospital would certify on Sunday morning whether he is fit to travel back home," the official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

If he returns to Goa, Parrikar will stay at his private residence in Panaji, he added.

On Friday, Parrikar met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at AIIMS to discuss ways to ensure his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health.

He also reviewed pending development works and discussed distribution of some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues.

However, leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.