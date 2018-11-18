Manohar Lal Khattar claims his statement on rape was 'twisted'; Randeep Surjewala, Arvind Kejriwal condemn remarks

After courting controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his statement had been twisted and asserted there should not be any politics on the issue.

"(My) statement has been twisted. I had said, which is on record, and I will again state it that during investigation of such cases, it was revealed that about 80 percent of incidents took place between known persons…But there is a need to bring awareness in the society. There should not be any politics on this issue,” Khattar said.

Khattar had courted controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, with the Congress condemning the statement, saying the state government's "anti-women mindset" was exposed.

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said: "The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."

"The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 percent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other...In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue) an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had termed the statement deplorable.

"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control rapes and gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala had tweeted.

The Congress leader in a video on his official Twitter handle said that "misogyny has become the buzzword of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Khattar's recent statement showcased their Talibani thought process."

The Congress party leader said, "The Talibani thought process of BJP leadership, particularly Manohar Lal Khattar got exposed on 15 November in Kalka when he said that 80 percent of rape is consensual and that if boys and girls meet with each other, interact with each other, it leads to rape. It is the same Manohar Lal Khattar who in past had said, that if women want to have freedom, they should walk around naked."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "If this is the mentality of a state's chief minister, then how do you expect the women to be safe? The chief minister is justifying rape. This is the reason why incidences of rape are increasing in Haryana and rapists are not caught... They roam around free."

