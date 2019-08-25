Mann ki Baat: PM pitches for launch of 'new mass movement' against single-use plastic from 2 October

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said when the country observes the 150 birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, "we will launch a new mass movement against use of plastic".

He also called for efforts to ensure proper collection and storage of plastic to save the environment. In his Independence Day address also, Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. His push against single-use plastic is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.

During his radio address he also emphasised on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, and said that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from the Supreme Being's life. Modi said, "Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Shri Krishna's life. And the noble being that he was, although a millennia ago, yet it is as relevant as ever in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today."

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister said that the festival comes along providing renewed inspiration and energy. "Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration, with fresh energy."

Recalling the famous tale of friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama, Modi said, "What qualities should the virtue of friendship possess? Who can forget the story of Sudama? And on the battlefield, despite possessing such greatness, accepting the role of a charioteer. One feels a sense of newness in whatever he does."

