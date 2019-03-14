Manmohan Singh was not as tough on Pakistan in 2008 as Narendra Modi is now, says Congress leader Sheila Dikshit

In something of a setback for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election, senior leader Sheila Dikshit said in an interview that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not as tough in dealing with Pakistan during his tenure in 2008 as Narendra Modi is now.

When asked in a CNN-News18 interview about the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot last month held during Modi’s tenure, Dikshit said, “Manmohan Singh was not as stronger and determined as Modi to tackle terror. But, there is also a feeling that he is doing it all for politics.”

When the former Delhi chief minister counter-questioned if there were ever any instances where the country’s security was not taken care of, she was given the example of the 26 November, 2008 Mumbai attacks, where Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out coordinated attacks in the city, killing over 160 people.

Dikshit was recently appointed the Delhi Congress chief and had denied reports of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "It is final that there will be no alliance with AAP. Mr Gandhi has accepted the decision. The Congress will go it alone in all seven seats in Delhi and win," Dikshit had told NDTV.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Delhi in a single phase on 12 May and the counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May.

