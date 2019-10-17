Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar profile: Abu Asim Azmi seeks third term; seat is among poorest regions of Mumbai

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

Constituency Number— 171

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—302481

Female Electors— 126095

Male Electors— 176379

Third Gender— 7

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party (SP) won this seat with 38,435 votes against Syed Ahmad of Congress who netted 24,318 votes. In 2014, the sitting MLA won against Shiv Sena candidate Suresh Krushnarao Patil with a margin of 10,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, Vithal Govind Lokare of Shiv Sena will challenge Samajwadi Party candidate and current MLA Abu Asim Azmi for this seat.

Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar comprise a major portion of the M-East ward of Mumbai, which has the lowest human development index in the city.